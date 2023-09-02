New Court Appointed Special Advocate sworn in

Murray/Whitfield CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) had a swearing in for its new CASA Tammy Sanford recently. From left are Sanford, Sophia Golliher (CASA supervisor) and Chelsea DeWaters (CASA program manager). A new training starts in October. Anyone interested can contact Tracy Harmon, volunteer outreach coordinator, at tharmon@fscdalton.com or (706) 428-7931.