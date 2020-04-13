New COVID-19 tracking data added to Public Health website

The Georgia Department of Public Health has added new COVID-19 tracking data to its website to keep Georgians informed about the infection in Georgia. These updates can be found in the Daily Status Report at DPH.ga.gov.
The interactive map now shows the number of confirmed cases by county, as well as the rate of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people. This data serves to identify areas with the greatest widespread transmission of COVID-19.
Two interactive graphs have also been added to the Daily Status Report. One graph shows the cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia tracked by day since Feb. 1. The other graph tracks the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths in Georgia by day since Feb. 1.
Additional information will be added to the Daily Status Report in the coming days.
Together we can stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our state and save lives.
• Stay home — the governor has issued a shelter-in-place Executive Order that should be observed by all residents and visitors.
• Practice social distancing — keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
• Wash your hands — use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.
• Wear a mask — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where social distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.), and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
For more information about COVID-19 visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For updates on the COVID-19 situation as it develops, follow @GaDPH, @GeorgiaEMA and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH, @GEMA.OHS and @GovKemp on Facebook.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.