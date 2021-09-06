New Dalton Civitan Club president

Contributed photo

AJ Jackson, right, is the next president of the Dalton Civitan Club. Jackson is pictured with Past President Brian Wright. Dalton Civitan Club is the oldest civic club in Dalton and meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. 

