New Dalton High School choral director feels right 'at home'

Dalton High School's fall choral concert Tuesday will reintroduce the school's vocalists after a nearly two-year stretch without live shows and unveil a new vocal ensemble in the Treblemakers, but it'll also serve as the debut of the school's new choral director, Kristen Passmore.
"She's doing a really good job," said Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller. "She is building great relationships with her students and fellow teachers, and we are so excited to see not only her first show but how she builds our chorus program in the future."
"It's good she came in this year," said senior Yairah Perez, who has been in chorus her entire time at Dalton High. "She has a lot of flexibility in planning out (concerts), and she takes our opinions" into account.
Passmore has democratized chorus, giving students more say in decisions on everything from music to attire, said junior Shipley Maret.
"On the first day of school, she showed us some music and asked what we liked and what we didn't."
"We have lots of choice on every decision," as Passmore asked for input on "our (program's) T-shirts for this year and on the dresses we're going to wear for" concerts, said senior Parker Bliss. She's open to "change and (has brought) fresh air to the program."
Passmore had conducted the Piedmont Chorale and Piedmont Singers as well as the choir at First Presbyterian Church in Clarkesville but had never been to Dalton before accepting this position.
"My interview was even on Zoom," due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. "This school is so big, an adjustment for me, but in this arts hallway I felt at home right off the bat."
She was warmly welcomed by the Catamounts community, and she's been impressed by the dedication of her students.
"The students have been the best part," she said. "We have some of the best, kindest and hardest-working students (anywhere)."
Passmore "has definitely exceeded my expectations," Perez said. "I was worried, because this is her first year, but she's doing really good."
Passmore has made changes where appropriate and left in place things that didn't need to be altered, said junior Aislinn Clark.
"It's really fun to have her as our director."
When she was offered the position, replacing Andy Baker, who was the school's choral director for more than three decades, she immediately began building relationships, Hungerpiller said.
"Even before she officially started her position, she came to visit the school and to meet with the other chorus teachers in the district to gain a better perspective as she began designing her program."
"When we interviewed candidates for the position, (she) stood out immediately to us as the person to lead our chorus program, (as) we were impressed with her love of music and teaching," Hungerpiller added. "She shared her student teaching experiences with us, and she seemed like the perfect fit for Dalton High School."
Passmore plans to provide ample opportunities for her students to grow as vocalists, from encouraging them to participate in all-star chorus, all-state chorus and the Georgia Music Educators Association's Large Group Performance Evaluation to holding concerts beyond the walls of the school, Clark said.
"We're planning lots of things this year, (including) a Christmas concert in Burr Performing Arts Park."
A native of Dawsonville, Passmore attended Piedmont University and attained a bachelor of arts in music performance before achieving a master of arts in teaching in music education.
"I wasn't sure" if she wanted to focus more on her own vocal performance or shift to the education route, but "I've always had a passion for teaching students, so I decided to give it a shot, and as soon as I got into (the master's program), I fell in love with teaching," she said. "I love the music, but that aside, I love working with kids, making connections with them, and seeing them grow from when they get into my room to when they" graduate.
