Without a $2,500 Lorberbaum Family grant, "I don't think we could've done this show, and (students) have been learning every step of the way," said Alana Sane, theater teacher at Dalton Junior High School. "That was huge."
"Most people don't realize how expensive it is to do (school) theater," said Sane, who previously taught drama at Southeast Whitfield High School before moving to Dalton Junior High when the school opened in August. "The rights alone" to "Beauty and the Beast: A Beast of a Tale," which 50 junior high students performed at the school last month, "were $1,000, and that's without everything else."
That "everything else" included building a theater program basically "from scratch" at the new school, which meant creating a stage for performances complete with sets and props, she said. Theater students "all came up with different ideas for the set and made little models."
In addition, they "all learned to sew, (as) we made costumes," and they made different "foods" out of Play-Doh that were "served" on stage during dining scenes, she said. "As we started making things, they really came around — they like building things — and if nothing else, they can watch a play now and know how much work went into it."
Initially, "I hated it — I did not want to be there — but it was really great," said ninth-grader Hayden Poe. Even though "Beauty and the Beast: A Beast of a Tale," was his first show, "I felt welcomed, and they guided me through it."
Theater is "a family unit, (which is why) I think everyone should try theater at least once," said eighth-grader Andrea Marsh. "This is the first show I've done where I know everyone wanted to be there, and everyone cared about the project."
The comfort and trust performers had with and in one another allowed them to pull off several minutes of improvisation — necessitated by a missing prop — on the show's opening night, said ninth-grader Lilli Sharp.
"We could do it because we're such great friends — we love each other so much that the best feeling is seeing (each other) succeed — (and) that's an experience I'll never forget."
"We stayed on the money no matter what, and that's beautiful," Marsh said. "We sold out every night, and this show felt so different, personally."
The sense of "community" in this production was better than any ninth-grader Eva Ashcraft has been a part of, she said.
"There was never any drama — (well,) except for the acting."
'Immersive' experience
"It was a different experience, the way we did it, and it felt like you were there," said ninth-grader Kinsley Stephens. Though the junior high doesn't have a dedicated space for theater performance, funds from this grant "really made the quad into something (special)."
"The whole room was the set, (so) it was really immersive," Marsh said. "The audience felt like they were really there," and everything from the set to the costumes "really did show our talent."
The "costumes were beautiful, and the songs sounded really good," said eighth-grader Asa Alexander. "It makes me excited for the next show here."
"The right costume (allows) you to become the character," said Sharp. "I can't act like a teapot until I become a teapot."
And "I learned the basics of sewing," said Stephens. "I'm better, now."
A bright future
After providing annual Seretean Grants to three elementary schools in this area for the past nine years, the Jonas Foundation has established annual art grants for middle and high schools courtesy of the generosity of the Lorberbaum family, according to Susan Reams, who chairs the Jonas Foundation board. Alan and Shirley Lorberbaum were supporters of the Creative Arts Guild and helped establish the Jonas Foundation upon the death of their friend, Oscar Jonas, and Lorberbaum Family grants are administered through the Oscar N. Jonas Foundation.
"The effects of this grant will carry over beyond this year," Sane said. "We're going to be able to do some really neat things in the future."
Sharp is "excited for the future" of drama at the junior high, she said. The quad "really felt like a stage for us" this time.
Sane is working with Courtenay Cholovich, theater arts teacher at Hammond Creek Middle School, and Wes Phinney, head of Dalton High School's drama department, to create a cohesive theater education from grades six-12, but "it's also important to have our own identity" at the junior high, so Sane wants to organize at least a pair of productions annually that include the school's students in grades eight and nine, as "Beauty and the Beast: A Beast of a Tale," did, she said. "This was our first real show here, and we wanted to do something the kids would get excited about."
Both Sane and Principal Missie McKinney were "on our side and wanted to make this a true Dalton Junior High production," said ninth-grader Ellis Stephens. That "support is really nice."
Everyone involved
"We had 50 kids involved — how awesome" — and the show was student-led, Sane said. "They did lights and sound, and I watched them really become leaders, which was neat to see."
This was the first show Sharp had been in where "everyone in the crew had a specialty" and performed their duties with aplomb, she said. "That made our lives a lot easier" on stage.
And veterans, whether on crew or on stage, "stepped in to mentor" the drama newcomers, Sharp said. The success of the show demonstrates "you can start at any point and still be good at it."
Sane "taught us to come together and fix things ourselves," Sharp said. "There are so many layers to this show," and each piece felt owned by students.
After spending so much time virtually learning on screens since March 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, "they needed this teamwork and interaction," Sane said. "A little normalcy has been nice."
