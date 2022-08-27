Cortney Hester fell in love with Brookwood School while student teaching there, so she's "very blessed to work there" in her first year of professional teaching, and she's already in the school's STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) mindset.
"Everything I can, I relate back to nature and Brookwood and what we do there," said Hester, a graduate of Dalton State College. "Every day, I'm thinking and talking about butterflies or turtles" or other animals that grades at Brookwood focus on.
Benita Jennings "came through Dalton Public Schools, and so many teachers made an impact on me," said the Dalton State graduate who began her teaching career with kindergartners at Roan School this year. "I still think about them daily, and I want to stay in Dalton Public Schools."
Lesli Diaz appreciated how "everyone was very welcoming" when she moved to Dalton from Long Island, New York, a decade ago, and the graduate of both Dalton State and Dalton High School realized teaching was her calling when she worked in an early childhood program, she said. As early childhood educators, "we get to be that first impression" for children and "get to know them and their families."
At that age, "they still love you, and they're still excited to come to school," Hester said. "You get to build relationships, and they can be lifelong relationships."
Diaz, Hester and Jennings were three of about 100 teachers new to Dalton Public Schools who went through orientation the last week of July.
"Vocabulary is a piece we can easily do with (our students) to help (grades) three to five," Jill Parker, an instructional coach at Westwood School, told a group of early elementary teachers during the fourth day of orientation. "They need to hear those vocabulary words (outlined in the curriculum) each week, (because) if you say it enough, they'll mimic you."
Diaz knows the value of dual language immersion, so she was eager to teach kindergarten in Westwood's program, she said.
"It's really helpful" for students.
And students "are like sponges" at that age, Hester said. "They're incredible — capable of so much — and our district inspires that."
The first group of Brookwood’s German Immersion students started the sixth grade at Hammond Creek Middle School recently, and German Immersion is available in every grade at Brookwood, said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. Other schools in the system offer dual language immersion in Spanish, and more than 300 students are enrolled in dual language immersion.
Hester was mentored by German Immersion kindergarten teacher Jennifer Shupe at Brookwood as a student teacher, and "now I get to be on her team," she said. Shupe has been "not only a mentor, but a friend, someone I can confide in, and someone I can call any time for help."
Diaz has a similar relationship with her mentor at Westwood, Dalia Santiago, last year's Tom Jones Educator of the Year Award recipient.
"I got very close to her" while student teaching at Westwood, Diaz said. "She's a close friend, and I've learned a lot from her."
"You have great people in your building who will help and support you," Parker told new teachers during orientation. "Great teachers are resourceful (and) use their resources."
Dalton Public Schools "offers so many resources and so much support," Hester said. "There's not one person who will turn you away."
"There are always opportunities to grow," Diaz said. "It's a great (system where) they want you to learn and succeed."
"There are so many extra trainings, and I'm excited to learn new strategies and methods," Jennings said. As a new teacher, "I'm grateful for that."
Hester has never considered math a "strength," but after a day of math training at orientation, "I went home and told my husband 'I can teach math, now, without a doubt,'" she said. "That was a confidence boost."
