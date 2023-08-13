New Conasauga Circuit District Attorney Benjamin Bruce Kenemer took his oath of office on Wednesday. He received the appointment in June. Friends, family and colleagues gathered to watch Gov. Brian Kemp make the appointment official at the ceremony.
“It was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” Kenemer said. “I’ve known since I was 14 years old that I wanted to be a lawyer, more importantly I knew I wanted to be a prosecutor.”
Kenemer had served as assistant district attorney under now Superior Court Judge Bert Poston since 2006. Kenemer served as a general practitioner with a sex crimes concentration and as chief child and sexual abuse prosecutor.
Kenemer’s family members expressed pride and confidence in his ability to lead the office.
“We’re just so very proud of him,” Kenemer’s mother Otivia said. “He loves law, and he loves fighting for those who need help.”
Kenemer’s father Bruce, who is also familiar with courtroom proceedings, said, “He’s got a heart that runs deep with respect for children, and their families, and making sure that everybody is safe.”
“He has always known where he wanted to go with his professional goals,” said Amanda Braswell, Kenemer’s sister. “So, it’s really sweet to see his dream come into fruition.”
Kenemer earned a bachelor’s degree from Mercer University and his juris doctor degree from the Mercer University School of Law. Upon graduation, he began pursuing his career in law and serving his community. In addition to his public service, Kenemer enjoys his personal life with his loving and proud wife Bethany and their two children. Throughout his career, Kenemer has heard innumerable stories and has had experiences that motivate him to become better every day.
The community is fortunate to have Kenemer in this role. We congratulate him and look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish.
