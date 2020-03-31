Hamilton Health Care System began seeing patients in its new, state-of-the-art Bandy Endoscopy Center in July of last year. The unit is set up for gastrointestinal endoscopy and bronchoscopy.
The entrance to the new facility is located near the corner of Memorial and Broadrick drives.
“We’re still excited about our new facility!” said Ladonna Gray, endoscopy operations manager. “It’s designed with the patient in mind.”
The new center includes four additional procedure suites, which doubles the unit’s capacity, and 16 private patient rooms for patient comfort.
“Patients are really appreciating the ease of being dropped off and picked up at a dedicated entrance, and the privacy we provide throughout their experience,” said Terri Brown, director of Endoscopy and Medical Services.
Using advanced equipment, including the Olympus 190 series endoscopy system and GE Carescape B450 patient monitoring system, the physicians and staff members are focused on the best outcomes.
Colorectal cancer is sometimes termed the silent killer, often developing with no symptoms. A screening colonoscopy is recommended at age 50 or earlier for those who have increased risk factors.
“The good news is that colorectal cancer is often curable if found in the early stages,” said Dr. Ganesh Aswath, Hamilton Physician Group – Gastroenterology. “Removing polyps prevents them from turning into cancer.”
March was Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month.
