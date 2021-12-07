New entrance to North Whitfield Middle School could open soon

Varnell resident Annette Smith said she will be glad when the new entrance to North Whitfield Middle school opens.
"People speed down (Cleveland Highway)," she said. "They aren't used to people coming into and out of the school. It's dangerous."
The school opened at its new site in August, moving from its previous location just south of the Varnell city limits to a 60-acre site next to Edwards Park. The project cost $26 million, which was funded from a five-year Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) that voters approved in March 2017. That tax is expected to collect $98 million, with Whitfield County Schools receiving $61 million and Dalton Public Schools $37 million based on each school system’s share of enrollment.
Vehicles currently enter the school from the entrance to Edwards Park. The new entrance is opposite the Big D Flea Market.
"The new entrance to the school at the newly signalized intersection is actually a county road that serves both North Whitfield Middle and Edwards Park," said Whitfield County Engineer Kent Benson. "Southbound traffic must enter and exit at the signalized intersection. Northbound traffic may choose between that intersection and the right-in/right-out driveway to Edwards Park."
When the new entrance is opened, the entrance to Edwards Park "will become right-in, right-out only," said Benson. Drivers will not be able to turn left into the park or turn left to exit the park.
During Monday night's Whitfield County Board of Education meeting, Whitfield County Schools' Chief Operations Officer Mark Gibson said the traffic light “is supposed to be installed before the end of the week,” and it will operate under a cover for two weeks, then be inspected by the Georgia Department of Transportation. “Most likely, we’ll have an operational traffic light when we come back from winter break” in early January.
A North Whitfield student died from injuries from a wreck at the intersection of Cleveland Highway and the entrance to Edwards Park in September.
According to a Georgia State Patrol public information officer, Lucas Welch-Stringfield, 12, was a passenger in a 2013 Toyota Corolla traveling south on Cleveland Highway in the center turn lane. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north in the left lane. The driver of the Corolla "failed to yield and turned left in front of" the Silverado, which hit the Corolla "in the right side" with its front. The driver of the Corolla "and all three juvenile occupants were transported by ground/air to different medical facilities."
Varnell Mayor Tom Dickson said that is the only major wreck he is aware of at that intersection. But he said he looks forward to the opening of the new entrance.
"It can only improve safety," he said.
Benson said the project, which includes deceleration lanes and the new traffic light, is nearly complete. He said the project costs $657,591 and is being paid for with remaining funds from a 2007 SPLOST.
"All the underground work has been done," he said. "The electrical work — they still have to install the cabinet, the wiring. The GDOT (the Georgia Department of Transportation) has to sign off on the timing."
Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton referred all questions on the new entrance to Benson.
Varnell resident Jack Reynolds said he's eager to see the new entrance open.
"This is a busy highway," he said. "Having a light and a dedicated entrance and the changes they are making at Edwards Park should make it safe and hopefully get the traffic into and out of the school more quickly."
Staff writer Ryan Anderson contributed to this story.
