A new exhibition at the Creative Arts Guild will provide viewers with a perspective on sexual assault and trauma from survivors.
"This is the first time we've done anything like this with the Guild, and we're very excited," said Mollie Welch, an advocate and prevention coordinator for The GreenHouse Child Advocacy & Sexual Assault Center. "What Were You Wearing?" is an example of "healing through art."
The arts "have beautiful, intrinsic therapeutic value," said Amanda Brown, executive director of the Guild. "For many who are searching for their voice, recovering from trauma or just looking for a way to express their feelings, the act and process of creation is powerful and freeing."
"We've had clients write poetry," draw and paint, Welch said. "Especially with the little ones, you can see" their feelings through their artwork.
"We allow (all clients) to color while they talk to us, if they wish, (as) it helps them focus," she said. "This is a sensitive topic, but we do whatever we can to help."
The GreenHouse assists and advocates for children who have experienced trauma, as well as survivors of sexual assault, and "they can come here to our facility" to provide their statements, she said. "They disclose it, and it's one-and-done, so they don't have to talk about it again if they don't want to."
A location like a police station can be intimidating for children, and some female victims would rather speak to females than males, which makes The GreenHouse inviting and welcoming, she said.
"It's a more comfortable environment."
The GreenHouse offers therapy, advocacy, medical examinations and supplies for immediate needs, she said. Funds from the United Way of Northwest Georgia allow The GreenHouse, a nonprofit, to provide therapy free, while the Victims of Crime Act Fund, created by Congress in 1984 to provide federal support to state and local programs that help victims of crime, provides money for The GreenHouse's other services, as do fundraising campaigns and donations.
"Our cases are up" more than 35% so far in 2021 compared with 2020, Welch said. "It's been nonstop."
"Parents who have to work and need childcare may be leaving their children with someone who is not the best option," Welch said. Also, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced more children into virtual schoolwork, they're spending more time online, which can lead to dangerous interactions with individuals on social media sites like Snapchat and TikTok.
"There are predators out there looking for prey, and they are smart," she said. "You have to be aware."
Those 18 and older can access therapy and other services from The GreenHouse even if they don't want to file a police report, Welch said. Anyone interested in more details about The GreenHouse can visit greenhousecacsac.org, while those in need of services can call the 24-hour hotline — available in both English and Spanish — at (706) 222-1147.
"What Were You Wearing?" will be on display beginning Friday and through Aug. 20 inside Gallery One11. The Guild is open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
The title refers to a question sometimes asked of sexual assault survivors, which implies they may have encouraged an attack due to their attire, and clothing worn by sexual assault survivors is part of this exhibition, Welch said.
"You can see clearly" that the type of clothing had nothing to do with their assault.
There's also art created by survivors, such as a painting with a female in the center and various eyes staring at her, done by a teenage girl who was sexually assaulted.
"She felt like all eyes were on her (after her sexual assault), and she didn't want that," Welch said. "Everyone was looking at her, and that attention was not positive."
Another piece, by a teen who was repeatedly sexually abused, depicts a girl "crying her eyes out" on her bed, with various objects illustrating her life during that longstanding abuse, Welch said. She has her therapy referral on the carpet, as well as a bottle of pills on a desk, and a picture above her left shoulder depicts her life as a victim, with no color, while another, over her right shoulder, "is her hope for the future, in color."
The GreenHouse "does such amazing work in our community, and it is very exciting for the Guild to be able to support the work they do by offering them a space to share the impact of what it means to be a survivor, to heal, and to overcome," Brown said. "The arts are a powerful tool in the healing process, and we love to celebrate their use to promote healing and to help all people work toward holistic health and well-being."
This exhibition also includes art from partners and supporters of The GreenHouse, Welch said. For example, "These Hands Don't Hurt" includes hand prints by members of a Dalton State College fraternity who pledged to always seek and receive consent from any sexual partners.
The exhibition officially opens Friday with drinks and hors d'oeuvres from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Guild. Friday night's event also serves as the annual Festival kickoff party/reception, providing individuals an early opportunity to sign up to help with next month's Festival. Visitors can also view “Call and Response,” pieces by Raymond Padrón, in Gallery FIVE20, an exhibition that opened last month but remains on display this month.
"I hope people come out, because sometimes the best support for (survivors) is just someone showing up," Welch said. "This is not an easy topic to talk about — it's not fun — but it happens in our community a lot more than people realize."
