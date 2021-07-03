The next Gallery Opening and Artist Reception at the Creative Arts Guild is Friday, July 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring the work of Ray Padrón and Mandy Wilson. Gallery Openings are always free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Masks are now optional for fully vaccinated people and students 12 and younger.
In Gallery FIVE20, attendees will see artist Raymond Padrón's exhibit "Call and Response." A sculptor and performance-based artist, Padrón works in a broad variety of processes and materials. Born in 1983, he grew up in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. In 2005 after receiving his bachelor degree in sculpture and graphic design from Messiah College in Grantham, Pennsylvania, he moved south to Chattanooga, Tennessee. In 2011 he received his master of fine arts degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He has since returned to Chattanooga where he now makes art, exhibits nationally and teaches.
"My most recent work comes through reflecting on the many roles I inhabit and how they both shape my identity and relate to my surroundings," Padrón said. "Each work references specific relationships, places and cultural icons that have deeply impacted my interpretation of these roles."
In Gallery ONE11, multimedia artist Mandy Wilson's show "Reliquaries of Alabama: Quilts, Boxes, Assemblage" will be on display.
"In this body of work, I seek to understand my personal motivations as to why I make art," Wilson said. "I discovered that my childhood experiences with certain women in my family, and the quilts they made, were the genesis of my own creative explorations. This work is the most personal work that I have ever produced. It is my hope that it reflects the admiration and appreciation that I have for the women who inspired me."
"Learning, teaching and making creative work are essential to my being," she said. "I have worked in many areas of art and craft including quilt-making, paper arts and book binding, painting, assemblage, pottery and printmaking. Recently, I have been particularly interested in growing and processing my own dyes in order to be more directly involved in the customizing of my own creative raw materials. Whether it is making my own paint brushes, fabric dyes, inks, handmade papers or pottery glazes, I find deep satisfaction in having my hand be involved in every step of the creative process."
Wilson is a fiber/mixed media artist, and sculptor and lives in East Tennessee. She graduated in 2003 from the University of North Alabama with a bachelor's degree in art education and photography, and received her master of arts degree in studio arts in 2021 from Northwestern State University. Wilson began her career focusing on photography but quickly realized that mixed media would best serve her multitude of interests. She currently teaches visual art, photography and sculpture at Walker Valley High School and mixed media at Lee University.
Wilson's exhibit will remain on display through July 30; Padrón's exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 20.
For more information about the exhibits and the Creative Arts Guild, or to arrange private tours of the exhibits, contact gallery director Savannah Thomas at savannaht@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 279-3129.
