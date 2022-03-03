After a season of virtual rather than in-person FIRST robotics competitions due to COVID-19, Omar Martinez is "itching" for the return of in-person this year.
FIRST is an acronym for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
"I love the (in-person) competitions," said the Dalton High School senior. "There's so much life, so much learning, and so much fun."
Andre Goodlett is "very, very excited" for live contests, such as an event starting Thursday, March 10, at the Dalton Convention Center that will feature robotics teams from Dalton Public Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools, among others, said the ninth-grader. More information on the competition is available at https://visitdaltonga.com/event/2022-ga-first-robotics-pch-dalton/.
A few years ago, Goodlett said, "I went to a competition with my dad, saw how fun it was, and knew 'This is where I want to be.'"
Last year, "We were worried they'd try to adjust the live challenge for virtual, and it wouldn't be good, but, instead, it was really interesting," especially for a squad with "lots of new team members, (like us)," said Davin Norton, an engineering instructor at Dalton High in his third season as the robotics team adviser. "We were able to have a good season" last year, but "they're all pretty excited to go back live" this year.
This year's dozen team members include a couple who participated in "prior live years," as well as two returnees from last year, but the rest are new and "jumping in," Norton said. "New faces (bring) new energy."
Martinez was "worried about everyone" coming together with so many new team members, but "we're doing just fine," he said. "Everyone picks up and contributes."
As captain of this year's team, Martinez took it upon himself to make everyone "feel welcome, not like this is a chore," he said. "Yes, we build a robot, but we have fun (doing it)."
"I was a freshman (once), with everyone ordering me around, and now I'm a captain (who has) learned so much about leadership," he said. "The environment and people" have kept him involved year after year, and "I ask everyone to join" robotics.
From robotics, Goodlett has discovered the value of collaboration, as "it takes a team to make the dream," he said. "You have to work together to solve problems."
As captain, Martinez also serves as a tiebreaker if the team is divided on decisions regarding the robot, he said.
"We had two good" proposals for the design of this year's robot, and he opted for one over the other because of the depth and detail of that idea, as "one of our problems in the past has been design flaws."
Since childhood, Martinez has "liked working with my hands," which led him to robotics as a Dalton High freshman, he said. "I wanted to join and help out."
As a fifth-grader, Goodlett was involved with FIRST Lego League, which sparked his fascination with engineering. That led him to FIRST robotics, and he's part of the robot drive team.
"Lots of kids know how to use Legos, (which makes) Lego League easier," he said. Robotics "takes more mindset focus, (as) you have to be careful and think a lot."
This year's challenge is "a bit more streamlined and easier" than some prior years when "many teams could only do a part of the competition, but the (key) is executing," Norton said. The robot must place balls into a circular goal — there's a "lower and upper goal to shoot into, and you have the option of either or both — and the second part is climbing."
"This year, there are rungs like monkey bars that go up in elevation," he said. "How do you get to a rung, and how do you go up and up from rung to rung?"
It "is a simpler game" than some prior challenges, but "there are many ways to gain the most points and recognition," Martinez said. "There are chances to show how much you can achieve."
