On Friday, Nov. 6, the Creative Arts Guild will present its November Gallery Opening and Artist Reception featuring three wonderful new exhibits.
The event, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.
In Gallery Five20, the Georgia Clay Council will exhibit works by several of its members. Established in 2003 to promote the clay arts in Georgia, the organization strives to provide learning and enrichment opportunities and seeks to engage clay artists of all skill levels to unlock the possibilities clay has to offer.
The council partners with regional art centers and galleries to offer exhibitions that are open to all, and provides quarterly opportunities for cultural and educational growth. Regional, national and local artists are invited to present lectures, hands-on workshops and seminars. Most importantly, the organization treasures the camaraderie of fellow artists as they promote clay works in Georgia. In its mission to support art education, the council has also created a network of regional resources for educators, clay professionals and students seeking specific expertise and experience.
In Gallery One11, visitors may view an exhibit of works by one of our familiar local painters, Jean McDonald Coker. For many years Coker worked as a designer in the carpet and rug industry. Later, her creative education veered into interior design studies at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. This, along with her work illustrating pattern and color, complemented and enhanced her work in product development. It also provided essential knowledge as her career transitioned into painting decorative surfaces and murals for many area homes and public places.
Coker has studied art-making with a variety of techniques, classes and instructors. The very first of these was at the Creative Arts Guild when the organization was housed in the old firehouse building in downtown Dalton. Coker works from her studio at her home in rural Whitfield County where she lives with her husband and dog.
In Jonas Hall, photographer Michael Largent will exhibit an exciting and varied collection of work.
The title of his exhibit, "Out of One, Many," is a twist on the motto of the United States — E pluribus unum (out of many, one). He explains, “As an adventurous artist, I seem to be unable to be tied down to a single technique or approach. Like the multiple personalities of Sybil, a variety of styles manifests from this one artist through a wide range of experimentation and processes.”
He says, “The tools that I use to reveal the unseen and to present the banal in an unfamiliar way are my camera, decades of experience with digital imaging software and an informed, intuitive spontaneity. My photo-imagery may or may not reference recognizable form. By applying abstraction techniques, I create with often unnoticed yet recognizable elements. If my art has a mission, it is to challenge the viewer to consider the concepts on which my work is based and the formal qualities of my work which bear witness to my careers as photographer, graphic designer and educator."
Learn more at www.creativeartsguild.org and Facebook or contact Savannah Thomas at (706) 279-3129.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.