New Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Mock said a big part of a chamber president's job is building relationships, not just with chamber members but with elected officials and the community as a whole.
"We are here to serve our members," he said. "But we also want to see our community thrive because that's good for our members. At the end of the day, the chamber has to let everyone feel it has a seat at the table and can help shape the direction of this community for generations to come."
Jason Mock, who is not related to former Dalton mayor and current City Council member Dennis Mock, is in his third week at the helm of the 800-member business organization. He came to Dalton from San Marcos, Texas, a city of about 65,000, where he had served as chamber president and CEO since 2016.
"It has been like drinking from a fire hose," he said of his first three weeks in Dalton. "But it has been exciting. It has been fun. I've been meeting with business leaders, just trying to get my finger on the pulse of what has been going on. Everything I've been hearing has been great. People are very excited about what's going on with the chamber, with Believe Greater Dalton and with the community."
Believe Greater Dalton is a chamber-led effort to improve the community.
"San Marcos is about 30 minutes south of Austin (the state capital), and part of that metropolitan region," he said. "I think one of the similarities (with Dalton) is that Central Texas has been growing, and Northwest Georgia has been growing. Manufacturing is strong in Central Texas, and it's obviously strong here."
Mock is originally from Carrollton and graduated from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2006.
"I had a desire to get back to the Southeast," he said. "Texas was good to my family. San Marcos was good to us. I still have friends there and hope that it will continue to be a successful community. But I thought it was time for the next challenge.
"Really and truly, I was impressed by this chamber and this community. The mindset that we aren't going to settle for average, we want to be great. But yes, the opportunity to be close to family was a plus. My family is two hours south of here in Carrollton. My wife's mother lives about an hour-and-a-half from here in Cumming."
Mock said one of his challenges will be helping to plan and implement Believe Greater Dalton 2.0.
Formed in 2016, Believe Greater Dalton aimed to improve Dalton and Whitfield County by focusing on six key strategy areas: education, housing, entrepreneurship, economic development, downtown and community pride.
"We are in the final stages of the first five-year plan," Mock said. "We'll start 2.0 in the new plan soon, and the chamber board and the search committee really stressed the six areas and our need to continue to be successful in those areas."
Mock said one focus will be "getting our students more connected to our workforce."
"We need to help them get a better idea not just of what a job entails but what a career would look like," he said. "In my first week I was at Dalton High School looking at what they are doing with career and technical education. I think they are doing a great job. Increasing our students' engagement with our business community, and our business community's involvement with our schools, is going to be the key. It looks like we are already doing that, but there's always ways to do it better."
Mock follows Rob Bradham as president and CEO. Bradham left the chamber in November of last year "to pursue other interests," the chamber said. Bradham had been with the chamber since Nov. 9, 2015.
