Hamilton Hospice begins a new grief and bereavement group every fourth Thursday of the month, starting Feb. 23. The group will meet from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library, 310 Cappes St.
New grief/bereavement group starting
- Submitted by Hamilton Medical Center
