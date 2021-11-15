New hires 'excited' to work for Dalton Public Schools

Having attended schools in the Dalton Public Schools system, Laura Kate Wright dreamed of returning one day to the school system as a teacher, and her wish was granted this year while also fulfilling her mother's dream of teaching with her in the same school, as Laurie Wright is an academic interventionist at Roan School.
"This is a dream come true, and I'm so proud of her," said Laurie Wright, who taught for years at Westwood School. "She was destined to be a teacher, and to be together with her is phenomenal."
"My mom is a phenomenal educator and a big reason I became a teacher," said Laura Kate Wright, who is in her first year as a first-grade teacher at Roan. "I couldn't be more excited."
She attended the University of North Georgia and student-taught in Forsyth County, but "there's nowhere like Dalton Public Schools," she said. "I love everything about Dalton Public Schools, and I had to get home."
Another Dalton Public Schools alumna who returned to the school system professionally this year is Alisa Parker, a paraprofessional at Hammond Creek Middle School.
"I've been a substitute teacher in Dalton Public Schools the past couple of years, which led me into this," said Parker, who studied to be a teacher in college but opted to remain home and raise her children instead. "I had lots of Dalton Public Schools teachers who prepared me for sports and life experiences, (so) I want to" do likewise for her students.
Tyree Goodlett has worked with youth through various nonprofit endeavors, the Boy Scouts of America and as a member of the Dalton City Council, and he'll have an opportunity to "impact more kids" as a co-teacher of sixth-grade social studies at Hammond Creek Middle School, he said.
"I want to help put more quality kids into our community, because they are our future, and even if you reach just one kid, it's still a success."
His wife, Ana, a second-grade teacher at Roan School, "kept poking me to" teach, Goodlett said with a laugh. He's also sharing a school with his daughter, Kamea, a sixth-grader at Hammond Creek, so "I joked with her that 'I'm following her.'"
Goodlett, Parker and Laura Kate Wright are three of roughly 120 new staff members in Dalton Public Schools this school year, and new hires attended Dalton Public Schools' induction week in July to learn more about the school system and their roles.
"I've learned so much," Wright said. "I love how much Dalton Public Schools invests in new teachers."
Parker "was a little nervous, but (induction week) helped me get control of my emotions and put nervousness to the side," she said. "It's a great thing they do."
Orientation week "is very appreciated and awesome," Goodlett said. "I really recommend it, (as) I (was) ready to hit the ground running."
Though many school systems devote only a day to orientation for new staff members, "we want to make sure they're equipped to step into the classroom, and I'm really proud of our design," said Laura Orr, chief academic officer for Dalton Public Schools. "Especially with teachers who are just coming out of school, we want them to think about things before they get there."
While Dalton Public Schools averaged roughly 120 new staff members a year about a decade ago, that figure dipped to 80-90 the past five years, but 120 was again the number this year due to more retirements than usual as well as positions added with federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds, said Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer. "It's a great opportunity, and (induction day) is one of my favorite days of the year."
Incoming staff members examine data on students; discuss instruction, curriculum and standards; and learn about software programs, Orr said.
"Rigor, relevance and relationships are more on our radar than ever before because of last year (with COVID-19)."
There was a notable social and emotional impact on students the past year-plus due to the pandemic, Orr said.
"We want our students 'back' this year, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally."
Wright is thrilled her first year on the job is during "a more normal school year," rather than the last two COVID-19-impacted years, she said. Through student teaching, "I saw how difficult that was."
Orientation this summer for new staff members "felt like going back to normal," especially juxtaposed with last year's event, which was conducted with many COVID-19 safety precautions in effect, Orr said.
"With masks and social distancing, it was so quiet, but (this year) everyone was talkative and laughing."
Last year was "depressing, but this year is 1,000% better," Woods said. "Last year, with masks, you couldn't see their faces, but this year you could see their enthusiasm."
This year, "I want to get to know my kids and get to know Dalton Public Schools as a teacher, not just as a student," Wright said. "I want to pour back into Dalton Public Schools what (the system and its teachers) poured into me."
