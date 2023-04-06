One of Dalton’s trendiest places to eat, shop and hang out is now also a unique place to stay.
Architects and developers Lowell and Nathan Kirkman, father and son, have opened The Loom Room Retreat, a boutique hotel adjacent to The Mill at Crown Garden, a retail space they own on Chattanooga Avenue in Dalton.
A boutique hotel is smaller and more intimate with an eye on design, with more expensive furnishings and decorations.
“It’s nine units,” said Nathan Kirkman. “They are all loft spaces. Five of them are one bedroom, and four are one bedroom with two twin sleeping nooks. It has its own entrance. It’s a standalone operation. But it is contiguous to The Mill, and there is a door to The Mill. Guests can come and go to The Mill to enjoy the restaurants and shop.”
Built in 1885, the Crown Mill was the first major industrial facility in Dalton and one of the first cotton mills in this area of the state. The mill quickly grew to employ hundreds of people and was expanded several times during the next 20 years.
Lowell Kirkman bought the mill building around 15 years ago and turned part of it into loft apartments, which the Kirkmans sold about eight years ago.
They opened The Mill at Crown Garden about five years ago.
“The goal always was to have a true mixed-use facility,” said Nathan Kirkman. “We wanted restaurants. We wanted retail. We wanted event space. We wanted lodging.”
Their current operations include The Mill, The Loom Room Retreat and the Weaving Room, a meeting and event space.
The Loom Room Retreat opened in mid-February. It pays homage to the building’s history as a cotton mill. The rooms are named after parts of a loom, such as heddle and shuttle. and each room has photos of people who worked at the Crowm Mill.
“The feedback so far has been very positive,” said Nathan Kirkman.
“There are so many people coming to town serving the textile industry every week,” said Nathan Kirkman. “We thought it would be better if we brought them to downtown, not out at the interstate, and let them enjoy all the unique restaurants and places to shop.”
The Loom Room Retreat and The Mill sit in the middle of the historic Crown Mill Village, which has been undergoing a revitalization, with owners renovating many of the old mill homes. A small pocket park is just across the parking lot, and The Mill faces the Crown Mill greenway, which is ideal for walking and bicycling. The Crown Gardens and Archives, headquarters of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, is just a short distance away. and the Mount Rachel biking and hiking trail is not too far away.
The city of Dalton is currently planning the Mill Creek Greenway, a walking and biking trail that will connect the Crown Mill Village to Haig Mill Lake Park. Nathan Kirkman said that after the greenway opens he plans to buy bicycles that will be available to guests to ride the trail.
“We are really excited to be here,” Lowell Kirkman said.
To find out more about the Loom Room Retreat, go to www.loom roomretreat.com.
