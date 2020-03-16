New information for filing for unemployment

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
In response to the recent development of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is temporarily suspending in-person requirements for services provided by the agency. In accordance with Gov. Kemp’s recommendation, the GDOL is providing online access to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers, and resources for other reemployment assistance.
Without having to visit a local career center, resources can be found on the agency’s homepage at www.gdol.ga.gov.
If a claimant does not have access to the internet, the GDOL is providing assistance for filing a claim by phone by contacting the local career center. To file a claim via phone, claimants will need to expect lengthy wait times due to the time it takes to properly process the filing of a claim.
“In an effort to simplify this process for the citizens of Georgia, the GDOL has worked to provide viable options for those in need of unemployment support,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We are in uncharted territory regarding unemployment during this time of crisis, but this agency is working diligently to provide alternative solutions for workforce challenges.”
To avoid the traditional in-person process:
• Unemployment claims can be filed online (on a computer or smartphone) without reporting to a career center.
• Employers must file partial claims online on behalf of temporarily laid-off employees.
• Reemployment support services can be accessed online.
Please continue to monitor www.gdol.ga.gov for any updates to these guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.