For more than two decades, Matt Barrett said he dreamed of forming and heading up his own restaurant, but the timing never worked out.
"It always just seemed like a dream and it was never going to happen," Barrett said. "I had given up; it was like God was telling me 'No.'"
But despite feeling like his dreams were fading, Barrett said through constant support from his wife Nikki things eventually fell into place, leading to the opening of d. Donatelli Italian Kitchen in The Mill at Crown Garden on Aug. 29.
The restaurant, which serves "Italian trademarks with versatile and local Southern ingredients" such as fresh pasta, steak, chicken and fish, "saw many faces in the planning process, but always had the same spirit about it," he said.
d. Donatelli Italian Kitchen also offers desserts, soups, salads and wines.
"I originally wasn't married to (the idea of) an Italian restaurant, but it just seemed fitting," Barrett said. "Italian has always been my favorite and it's easily done right because Italians just eat farm to table for the most part. What's fresh and what's local. So I wanted to make something with meals that were fresh and light, something you could eat every day and not get tired of."
The name is derived from Barrett's mother-in-law, Donna Bandy, whose maiden name was Donatelli, stemming from her Italian heritage. Donatelli is also Barrett's wife's middle name.
"(Bandy) passed away from ovarian cancer in 2019; that is why we decided to name the restaurant after her," Barrett said. "The restaurant was a really great way to honor her memory and the legacy of hospitality and love she left behind. Some of the original sauce recipes are derivatives from her family; the bolognese comes straight from her grandmother."
After finishing their meal, patrons can purchase decorative home and kitchen items from a retail section at the front of the restaurant.
Barrett said a market will soon be available.
"We will start fleshing that out in a couple of weeks," he said. "But we will offer a full line of Italian deli meats, charcuterie cheeses and salads. A refrigerated case up front will be full of take-and-bake items such as our baked pastas. Our lasagna will also only be available through the market.”
Another future part of the restaurant will be a meal-planning service and a catering service, said Barrett.
Barrett said once the market is open more staff will be needed.
"Right now we have 23 staff members, but we will probably need about 35 to do the full service that we do," he said. "When we open the market we’re going to need more staff in the kitchen and out on the floor."
The restaurant's executive chef, Steve Freeman, who has known Barrett for more than 25 years, said the first few weeks of operation have been steady.
"Fridays have definitely been the busiest day of the week so far," Freeman said. "Thursdays have been as well, but definitely Friday nights."
Barrett said the support shown for the restaurant by community members has been amazing.
"This has been unlike any other restaurant I’ve ever opened," he said. "The community has been so supportive. There’s been a constant barrage of encouragement and prayer. That’s all happening here in this town."
Allyson Coker, the executive director of Believe Greater Dalton, a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce-led initiative, said having a locally-owned Italian restaurant in town is a joy.
"So much of what we're trying to do through Believe Greater Dalton is really about quality of life and community pride," she said. "And making Dalton a more attractive and unique place to live, work and play. Having an Italian restaurant here and knowing Matt's talent and passion for food and fellowship, it's great to see it all come together."
Coker said she is excited to see the restaurant evolve.
"I'm super proud of Matt and all the hard work everyone has put in," she said. "We're just thrilled to be able to showcase it. I think it will continue to grow and grow with Matt's vision."
She said she was able to try the food once the restaurant opened to the public.
"My husband had a pasta dish with chicken and I had the chicken marsala," she said. "The wait staff was great; they made a great impression on me."
While he hasn't decided on an official date, Barrett said a grand opening is planned.
"We will probably have a grand opening within the next few weeks; I would say on a future Saturday," he said. "I want to try to get other vendors in The Mill involved as well so people who come can experience all that The Mill has to offer."
d. Donatelli Italian Kitchen is in The Mill at Crown Garden at 825 Chattanooga Ave., Suites 1 and 2. It is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
d. Donatelli Italian Kitchen can be reached by calling (706) 529-9354, by visiting its website ddonatelli.com or by finding it on Facebook.
