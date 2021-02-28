New jury selection locations in Whitfield and Murray as trials resume in March

The suspension of jury trials imposed by the Supreme Court of Georgia is expected to be lifted as of March 10. The Superior Court of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Murray and Whitfield counties) plans to begin to conduct jury trials starting March 10 in Whitfield County and March 15 in Murray County.
Due to social distancing concerns at both courthouses and due to construction at the Whitfield County Courthouse, jury selection will be at the following alternate locations by order of the court.
All Whitfield County residents receiving a summons to report for traverse jury duty shall report to the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, until further notice. All prospective jurors shall enter the convention center at the lower entrance to the building and follow signs to the room designated “Jury Assembly Room."
All Murray County residents receiving a summons to report for traverse jury duty shall report to the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, 121 W. Market St., until further notice.
Every reasonable precaution has been made to create a safe environment for all jurors. These include social distancing, the requirement of masks and proper sanitation of areas used.
Any questions should be directed to the Office of the Superior Court Administrator at (706) 278- 5897.
