In January 1976, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation created the designation of Life Associate to recognize those who have served on the Board of Trustees and demonstrated exceptional support to the foundation, to Hamilton Medical Center and to Hamilton Health Care System (HHCS). Current members of this distinguished group include Don Adcock, Charles Hendry, John Knight, Lamar Lyle and Bob Shaw. Other esteemed individuals who have since passed away also received this honor during their lifetime.
At the foundation’s recent Trustee Dinner, held on Aug. 15, four individuals were named Life Associates in recognition of their extraordinary service and support. Chairman Scott Sellers had the honor of presenting the Life Associate designation to these prominent individuals.
Bob Chandler has provided three decades of leadership and wisdom with his personal involvement with Hamilton Health Care System. His exceptional leadership is characterized by his thoughtfulness, enthusiasm and active engagement at Hamilton Medical Center.
He has served as an HHCS trustee since 1988, served as vice chairman of the HHCS board since 1993, chaired the Hamilton Medical Center board since 2000, served as vice chair of the Hamilton Physician Group board and chairs the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute board.
His first affiliation with Hamilton boards began with service as a foundation trustee in 1985. He has led by example by supporting the foundation through six major capital campaigns, leading to numerous capital improvements and new facilities at Hamilton. In 2019, he and his wife Susan were inducted into the foundation’s Hall of Honor at Hamilton, where their portraits are displayed on the administrative corridor.
Bob and Susan are charter members of The Burkett Society, a distinguished group of the foundation’s most generous contributors. His remarkable gifts of time, talent and resources at Hamilton have touched many lives in our community.
Dixie Kinard served as a trustee of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation from 1993 to 2015 and is a past chair of the Special Prospects Committee where she recruited many of her friends and colleagues to become ardent supporters of Hamilton as part of the foundation’s Westcott Fellow program.
She chaired the Business Relations committee for three years and served as host of the foundation’s popular Hamilton Business Alliance Forum. She and her husband Bob are also charter members of The Burkett Society.
Through the years, she has made it her mission to lead and serve others. She has tirelessly championed the Dalton community across the region and state. Moreover, she is an exceptional mentor for many women in the community, having balanced raising a family with board, leadership and volunteer service. As Dalton’s biggest cheerleader, she is a servant-leader, positively influencing every organization in which she serves.
Willena Peeples is a community member making a difference by being a friend to all and using her personal resources to advance our community as a whole. She and her late husband Shelby are the perfect example of two people working together as one to raise a loving family and influence our community. They have helped countless friends and friends of friends, without any desire for personal recognition.
Dedicated to the health and welfare of Dalton and its people, stories abound of them giving a hand to those who are down on their luck or simply need a friend. With so many of their good deeds done anonymously, it is difficult to estimate how many people have been impacted by their investments in individuals, education and healthcare.
In 2015, Willena and Shelby made a legacy gift to develop the Peeples Cancer Institute at Hamilton Medical Center which serves as a beacon of hope and healing for patients and families impacted by cancer. She is a charter member of The Burkett Society and was the recipient of the foundation’s prestigious Humanitarian Award in 2018.
Brooks Rizer served seven terms from 2000 to 2020 as a foundation trustee on the Special Prospects Committee. During his service on the board, he remarkably recruited 19 friends to the foundation’s esteemed Westcott Fellow program.
Brooks and his wife Glenda are generous supporters of the foundation, making their first gift to support Hamilton in 1983. From Hamilton Club to Westcott Fellows of Distinction to being charter members of The Burkett Society to gifts provided to the Hamilton Business Alliance by his company, Textile and Industrial Sales, he is a foundation superstar.
A unique fact about him is that he is a regular donor to Blood Assurance, and since March 7, 1980, he has given 156 pints of blood (that’s 19-and-a-half gallons!). He notes that this total is only for Blood Assurance, and that he has given blood through the years, anywhere and anytime he could.
As to why he gives to the foundation, he said, “I gratefully wanted to support our hospital and I found a way through the foundation. All that I have been given are gifts from God, and I’m grateful to be able to share my energy, time and finances for such a worthwhile cause.”
In his remarks at the foundation’s dinner, Sellers lauded the honorees: “Through hard work and noble example, Bob, Dixie, Willena and Brooks have earned the gratitude of us all and the title of Life Associate of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation. We reserve this permanent designation for those who have contributed in the most prominent ways to the success of the foundation. There could be no more fitting recipients than these men and women we honor today.”
The following have been designated as Life Associates by the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation.
1983 — Mrs. Bert S. Brecht
1983 — Mrs. Walter M. Jones
1983 — Leon A. Lee
1983 — J. Herbert Rogers Sr.
1983 — Robert E. Shaw
1983 — Mrs. Frederick Westcott
1983 — Mrs. G. Lamar Westcott
1984 — B. Jackson Bandy
1984 — H.E. Kinney
1985 — Paul L. Bradley
1985 — David D. Hamilton
1986 — James M. Boring Jr.
1986 — Kenneth E. Boring
1986 — H. Gerald Patterson
1986 — Jackson P. Turner
1988 — James E. Brown
1990 — Carl L. Griggs Sr.
1990 — Mrs. Leon A. Lee
1990 — M. Stuart Morrison Jr.
1992 — Arthur B.E. Lauman
1995 — G. Lamar Lyle
1997 — Mrs. James R. Reich
1998 — Norman D. Burkett Sr.
2001 — Charles W. Hendry
2011 — W. Don Adcock
2011 — John B. Knight
2012 — Mary “Sis” Brown
2023 — Bob Chandler
2023 — Dixie Kinard
2023 — Willena Peeples
2023 — Brooks Rizer
