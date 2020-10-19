CHATSWORTH — Though the 14th annual Black Bear Festival on Saturday and Sunday changed locations this year to allow for more social distancing due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the new locale proved so popular with vendors that organizers may continue to hold the festival across from Murray County High School instead of in Chatsworth's City Park.
Of the 92 vendors, all but one or two indicated they liked the new location as much or more than the previous site, said Diane Arnold, a coordinator of the event.
"The parking is also better, (as) parking at Murray County High School brings them right in" to the festival grounds, she said.
The new location is "absolutely wonderful," said Stephanie Anderson, who operates My Hands — Your Memories and has been a vendor at the festival for three years. "It's been great."
Fairmount's Johnny and Dana Bray make a habit of attending the festival, and this year they brought their granddaughters, Abigail and Daisie.
"It's a very pleasant atmosphere for families and kids here," Johnny Bray said. "Plus, there's lots of good shade if you get warm."
While many festivals have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, organizers "wanted to give our community something to do, and we're complying with all (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," Arnold said. "We want everyone to have a good, safe festival."
Vendors were spaced to allow for social distancing, hand sanitizer stations were throughout the grounds, and while masks were not mandatory for visitors, gloves and masks were available free to anyone who desired, Arnold said. All food vendors did have to wear masks.
Though Anderson had a presence at the Black Bear Festival in 2018 and 2019, she only sold her handcrafted items, such as logo hand towels, but this year, she brought baked goods, including several types of cookies. She offered free samples, which made her booth very popular.
"I just like food, but I personally don't like to buy food I haven't tasted, because there have been times I've gotten home (to discover) it's not what I expected," she said. "Putting out samples draws people in, and it helps me get to know customers."
On Sunday, the festival featured a beauty pageant and pet parade, and "we (had) musical entertainment both days," Arnold said. Saturday's car show "was huge."
Johnny Bray "liked all (the vehicles), to be honest, but I really enjoyed the Thunderbird," he said. "I used to ride in one like that as a kid, (so) it brought back a lot of good memories."
In the vendor section of the festival, Bray's granddaughters picked up firefighter hats and coloring books from the local fire department, his wife said. The children also obtained jewelry from a vendor.
"The people over there are very talented," Johnny Bray said. "I even got some soap."
Saturday opened with a ceremony that included the national anthem, as well as a color guard courtesy of the Murray County Sheriff's Office, which was "very nice," Arnold said. Local Boy Scouts offered golf cart rides to those with disabilities, as "we really tried to cover everything we could this weekend to help every person be here who wanted to be."
