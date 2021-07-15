New Murray County effort seeks to develop young, local workforce

CHATSWORTH — In order to meet local workforce needs and strengthen ties between industry and education, the Murray County Chamber of Commerce and the county Industrial Development Authority have launched Murray Works, which will provide Murray County Schools students with a program that will prepare them for internships and/or careers in the county.
Murray County Schools, Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College are partners in Murray Works, which will be available to students in grades 6-12 at no cost. The initiative is slated to begin with the 2021-22 academic year.
"We want to see this become very robust," said Eli Falls, president and CEO of the chamber and the Murray County Industrial Development Authority. "Our goal is to not only be successful, but become a model for other communities in this region to look at as a benchmark."
This initiative not only will grow an expert workforce for businesses already in Murray County, but serve as a lure for companies considering locating in Murray County, Falls said.
"We have a large industrial base, but we can also compete for tourism, restaurants and retail."
However, "you'll be eliminated from contention if you don't have workforce development (in your community)," he said. "For years, I heard at economic development conferences 'No product, no project,' and the people in your community are your product, so if you're not investing in them, it'll be 'No product, no project.'"
"We want to give another reason to say 'Yes' to Murray County," said Barry Gentry, the chamber's senior vice president. "Chatsworth is too pretty to let it die, and if you're not growing, you're dying."
Gentry recalled a similar workforce development program in Dubuque, Iowa, as he and Falls coordinated Murray Works, but the Dubuque initiative wasn't led by the chamber of commerce, and he wanted Murray's chamber to be the catalyst for Murray Works.
In workforce development, "it's all about 'R and R,' recruitment and retention," Gentry said. "The chamber shouldn't be just involved, but leading, and we want to cast a wide net" with these students.
“We’ve always had a partnership with the chamber, and we’ve had our work-based learning program, but not like this” will be, said Steve Loughridge, superintendent of Murray County Schools. “The chamber has connections with all businesses, and this will show our students what’s available locally from a variety of businesses in our community.”
"We want to show them how to go (from) classes to careers, and we're going to help them get there," Gentry said. "We're going to take what companies need in their workforce and bring that to our students."
Murray Works will also assist students with "soft skills," creativity and problem-solving, and interpersonal interactions, Falls said.
"Sales and marketing careers (for example) are all about that, but we've got a generation that has grown up on their phones."
Murray Works will begin gauging the interests of students as early as the sixth grade, perhaps bringing local professionals into schools for workshops and demonstrations, which "will be cool," Gentry said.
Another crucial element of Murray Works is "getting parents involved," so parents will accompany their children to employment fairs and see their children "can make a living here, (because) these conversations start at home."
Students may be able to begin working at businesses, either as paid interns or employees, as juniors and seniors, which will lead to the culmination of Murray Works, a 10-day employment academy following high school graduation, Falls said. Students will quickly learn "what employers need from employees for them to walk in the door and start work."
Connecting students with companies "is our purpose, and this whole (enterprise) is purpose driven," Gentry said. "Without a purpose, we'd just be wasting our time."
The initiative can assist with the “labor shortage” in the county, Loughridge said. “A lot of our businesses are struggling to find competent, qualified help — everybody is searching for employees right now — and this will provide support to help meet the labor demand from local businesses.”
Murray Works blends existing programs with new initiatives in a streamlined manner for students, Gentry said.
"Programs that were all spread out will all be in one package."
And Murray Works is only the beginning of expanded workforce development in the county, Gentry said. The goal is to eventually add a Next Up program for those ages 18-21 who may be working, but haven't found "careers," and then, after that, a Young Professionals group to cultivate young leaders in the county.
Through Murray Works, students will create connections that can help them even if they want to go into business for themselves, Falls said.
"We can help them be an entrepreneur, because we know how to help, or we know people who can help them."
“We think it’s great, to get students opportunities in local businesses and industries, and give them exposure,” said Loughridge. “We’re real excited."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.