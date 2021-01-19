New Murray County Industrial Development Authority leader returns home with fresh ideas

Eli Falls, the new president and CEO of the Murray County Industrial Development Authority, "is very excited to be back home" after a decade-long career with Norfolk Southern Railway that led him as far away as St. Louis.
A native of Fannin County, Falls "grew up horseback riding through Cohutta" and has been "blown away by the welcome back, but I knew that's the way it would be, coming back home," Falls explained during a Murray County Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn event Wednesday. He's eager to "build a legacy in the county you all will be proud of, and I'll be proud of."
Falls has already purchased a home locally for himself, his wife and their two daughters (ages 7 and 4), and is in the process of selling their St. Louis home, he said. "I want to create opportunities in this community for my own children so they don't have to leave when" they grow up, as he felt he had to when he graduated high school.
A civil engineer by degree, Falls has been an industrial development manager for Norfolk Southern, where "the phone never stopped ringing," he said. "I had plenty of irons in the fire."
His customers received the same attention, whether large or small, because customer service was a top priority, and he'll bring that mindset to Murray County, he said. In addition, Falls worked with a variety of products as part of his railroad duties, from automotive and chemical to agricultural and food.
He believes Murray County has several attractive assets, led by the Appalachian Regional Port.
The port, which provides a gateway to the second-busiest port on the East Coast in Savannah, opened in August 2018 and is on 42 acres in Murray County. By reducing transit costs, the port makes locally-produced goods like carpet, flooring, automobiles and tires more competitive on the global market, while also reducing carbon emissions.
"The port has a greater reach than many folks realize," beyond Murray County, as far south as Atlanta, west to Huntsville, Alabama, north to Nashville and into Kentucky, and east into western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, Falls said. A facility "for the whole upper south area, it will truly have an impact going forward."
In addition, Murray County's industrial park, and available acreage that's cheaper than Chattanooga or Atlanta are both draws, he said. This area also provides a labor force close in proximity to Atlanta and Chattanooga, as well as a growing population.
Dalton State College presents professional education opportunities, while Georgia Northwestern Technical College can fill gaps in trade skills that exist not only regionally but nationally, Falls said. The state of Georgia has proved as aggressive as any other in business recruitment.
Several of those who listened to Falls during the Lunch and Learn were impressed and eager to work alongside him, including Justin Kelley, an aide to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the representative for the 14th Congressional District, which includes Murray and Whitfield counties.
His presentation was "riveting and informative," Kelley said. The Republican congresswoman "wants to be incredibly involved" with encouraging business and development in the area and "has a large interest in the" Appalachian Regional Port.
In the long term, Falls hopes to tailor Murray County's online presence to lure outside investors, construct an extensive marketing campaign and use geographic information system (GIS) mapping for brochures and fliers. He also hopes to join the effort to revitalize downtown Chatsworth.
"There's so much potential downtown," he said. "What better place to shop or have dinner on a patio? You have Fort Mountain behind you, one of the best views in (the state)."
