The stories of those who migrated to the Dalton area during the past few decades, and those who are still coming, will be told through an ambitious musical thanks to a grant from the American Theatre Wing.
"I'm from here — so is my mom — and I saw Dalton become an entirely new town with the '80s carpet boom, but also still the exact same town in many ways, which is so interesting," said Courtenay Cholovich, theater arts teacher and drama director at Hammond Creek Middle School. “I'd been talking to people about doing a musical, 'The Dalton story,'" and after striking out when she applied for supplies from the American Theatre Wing, she decided to "swing for (the fences)" in her followup attempt.
"I think they get a lot of applications just for supplies, so I put in a grant proposal to make a work," she said. "The American Theatre Wing is pretty prestigious and well-known in the theater world, and I'm always on the lookout for grant opportunities."
When she learned she's be the recipient of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Classroom Resources Grant, for $22,600, "I felt elation and terror," she said with a laugh. The former, because she's "confident" the capital infusion can ferment a brilliant artistic endeavor, but the latter because "it's a huge weight."
"It's a huge honor and a huge responsibility," she said. "We have to handle this in a way that's responsible."
Students in her classes, not just those in her after-school drama program, will be actively involved with the production that aims to hit the stage in the spring of 2023, she said. She's also collaborating with Daisy Cardona-Kay, Dalton Junior High School’s band director and the mariachi director for Dalton High School, as the latter will be a major component of the production — "a great way to meld those worlds together."
Latinos are "underrepresented" in theater locally, and Cholovich hopes to expand the tent with this musical, which will be devoted to the Latino experience in Dalton, she said.
"There's this cultural divide, and I'd like to see more overlap."
Students in the Translation Academy of The Dalton Academy, led by teacher Paige Watts, are also integral.
"My kids work closely in the Translation Academy with lots of people (Cholovich) wants to talk to, and (students) are really excited," Watts said. "My group will glean so much from this, and I hope they share some of their stories, too, so they can find mentors through this they can build relationships with."
The American Theatre Wing established the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative in 2016 to foster future generations of theater makers by providing direct resources to strengthen the pipeline for historically underrepresented talent — on stage and behind the scenes — with support provided at the earliest stages of studies through Classroom Resources Grants, awarding funding to underserved public schools to ensure teachers have the resources they need to provide high-quality theater education to students in all areas of the field, according to the American Theatre Wing.
Cholovich invites members of the Latino community to reach out if they're interested in sharing their narratives for this endeavor. She can be contacted via email to Courtenay.Cholovich@dalton.k12.ga.us.
"It's an absolutely safe space, strictly confidential," she said. "We want everyone to feel they can be truthful."
There are "so many social justice points with this, and cultural awareness," Watts said. Because this story will be told in the artistic form of a play, "we might have the ear of some people we otherwise might not."
The stories will be patched into a "musical story quilt," Cholovich said. "We have lots of pieces of fabric now, and we're accumulating more, but we're still not sure what the pattern of the quilt is going to be."
