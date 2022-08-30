Courtenay Cholovich — second from left with students Kinsley Stephens, Molly Watts and Eva Ashcraft — has received a grant from the American Theatre Wing to produce a play focused on the stories of those who have migrated to the Dalton area during the past few decades, and those who are still coming. Their stories will be patched into a "musical story quilt," said Cholovich, theater arts teacher and drama director at Hammond Creek Middle School.