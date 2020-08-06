New online reporting tool for unsolicited seed package

Given the large quantity of inquiries regarding unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has developed an online resource for reporting and instructing on proper disposal of the seeds.
“Thankfully, our seed lab has not found anything nefarious in the mysterious packets so far, but that does not mean we should let our guard down,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said. “I urge anyone who receives a package, that they do not remember ordering, to treat it with care and caution. And most importantly, do not plant, throw away or flush the seeds.”
Georgia residents who have received these unsolicited seeds are encouraged to visit http://agr.georgia.gov to complete and submit a form and ship seed and packaging materials to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Recipients looking to destroy the seeds, even those that have already been planted, can follow the directions in the proper disposal document.
Seeds from unknown origins have the potential to be invasive or carry seedborne pathogens that can have the potential to cause disease in either seeds or the developing plants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.