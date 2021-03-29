Though the new Hammond Creek Middle School won't officially open until August, Dalton Public Schools students and staff are wasting no time in enjoying the facility.
"This place makes me want to go back two grades," Ellis Stephens, an eighth-grader at Dalton Middle School, said with a laugh. "It's an amazing (building), and I'm happy for (the students who get to go here), but also a little jealous."
Members of the drama departments at Dalton High School and Dalton Middle School "attended" the 2021 Georgia Thespian Conference virtually from Hammond Creek Feb. 27. The conference, typically held in Columbus, was completely virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hammond Creek's theater and fine arts hall is "very, very impressive," said Wes Phinney, drama director at the high school. "Some of our thespians did the first performance ever on that stage, which is thrilling."
"We did a little 'Greased Lightning' number we learned from one of the conference workshops, and it was fun dancing on the stage," said junior Ariana Avila. The venue is "so pretty, clean and new."
"I think the kids were a little skeptical at first about another virtual (event), since their whole lives have been on Zoom for a year, but they're enjoying it," Phinney said during the conference. "We have lots of rooms here for breakout sessions, and they're loving every minute of it."
It's "great for the occasion," said senior Bethany Southerland. "It's new and exciting."
Courtenay Cholovich, Dalton Middle School's theater director, will be the theater arts teacher for grades seven and eight at Hammond Creek next year, and "I am overjoyed and overwhelmed by the new" facility, she said. "Having spent a great deal of time already with some of the technical capabilities, there is great potential there for this space, and I'm looking forward to putting it to full use and then some."
It's disappointing to miss meeting with students from around the state at the conference, but "I like that you can go to workshops whenever you want and watch them later if you miss them," said junior Dylan Spaulding. "I'd be running around all over (Columbus) trying to make it to them on time, but now I can go back, and you can watch them with your friends."
Typically, the Georgia Thespian Conference draws 5,000-6,000 students to Columbus from all over the state for everything from performances and workshops to meetings with representatives from college theater departments, Phinney said. This year, students could participate in the conference virtually after school for two days, then members of the local middle school and high school drama departments converged on Hammond Creek for an all-day affair Feb. 27.
Avila received more than 20 callbacks from various universities based on her video, which included a performance of the song "Lost in the Brass" from "Band Geeks," as well as "Anything Sweet Stays," a "standard monologue" for young females, she said. "Knowing there's interest in me from college" musical theater programs is rewarding, although "it's a little weird just connecting with them on Zoom" instead of in person.
Also strange was simply submitting a video of her performance, instead of doing it live at the conference, she said. "I did it over and over like 10 times."
Conference organizers did "a good job, under the circumstances, and it's nice to all be together," said eighth-grader Eva Ashcraft, who partnered with fellow eighth-grader Kinsley Stephens for a performance of "Some Things are Meant to Be," from the musical "Little Women," for the conference. "It's better than nothing at all."
"It's good to be together," Kinsley Stephens said. "It feels better because we're doing something we all love."
"I'm very thankful we have this opportunity, especially because I'm a senior," said Nour Issa. "We want a sense of normalcy, and this brought everybody back together."
Senior Autumn Harless is "grateful, because originally we were not going to all be together," she said. "It's more fun than being alone at home on a computer."
Dalton Public Schools utilized Hammond Creek again March 13 for a teacher recruitment fair, and the inaugural performance in the school's new theater will be May 7-9, when the Dalton Middle School Jr. Thespians present a live version of "The Neverending Story" by Michael Ende and adapted for the stage by David S. Craig.
Performances will adhere to COVID-19 protocols with limited capacity seating and socially-distanced staging, but "my students are aching to get back onstage in front of a live audience again," Cholovich said. "We are happy to take on the challenges of producing pandemic-era performances in a safety-conscious and considerate way to make those dreams a reality."
