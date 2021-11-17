For Jamie Robinson, owner/operator of the new Walnut Creek Personal Care Home, "the whole purpose behind this is 'What would I want if my (parent) were here?'"
"Great food, great care and great communication" is the motto and the standard, Robinson said. "This is the nicest place you could possibly go."
Walnut Creek, at 1115 W. Walnut Ave., will host an open house for the public and industry professionals Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. with food, beverages and tours, he said.
More information on the home can be found online at lighthousepch.com or by calling (706) 225-2550, and "our goal is to move residents in" next weekend.
Robinson had been in the real estate and construction business, but his grandmother's disquieting experience in a sprawling assisted living facility in Dallas, Texas, motivated him to offer a better standard of care.
"I want to be the change I want to see in the world, and I don't want anyone to go through what she did," he said. "This industry is fundamentally flawed, (having) lost sight of the dignity of our loved ones (in favor of) profits, but a balance can be had (where) we keep it very residential with all the safety and security you'd need."
His grandmother was refusing to go to her facility's dining area because she was afraid she wouldn't be able to find her way back to her room in the labyrinth, he said. Later, she wasn't bathing, which shocked her family, because she was always known for the cleanliness of herself and her home.
She was distressed by having a staff member -- rarely the same person -- coldly undress her and herd her into the shower, he said.
"She had no relationship with anyone, and it was humiliating for her."
She eventually fell in her bathroom, around 11 one night, and wasn't discovered until 7:30 the next morning -- one of the reasons a staff member checks every resident every hour or two in Robinson's facilities -- he said.
"She suffered a brain bleed, and had (doctors) gotten to her earlier, she would have recovered with minimal side effects, but, (instead), she never recovered."
Robinson and his wife, Dana, a registered nurse with extensive intensive care unit experience who comes from a family of healthcare professionals, "got trained and certified and threw ourselves into this," he said.
They purchased Southern Haven senior living on the north side of Dalton a handful of years ago and discovered the majority of residents "had underlying issues due to poor nutrition and hydration," so they made immediate changes, including to diet, which quickly led to positive results.
"People appreciated what we're doing, and they saw a change in their loved ones," he said. Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, "the country realized living with 200 people is not a good thing," making homes like Southern Haven and now Walnut Creek more attractive.
Mel Miller, a registered nurse, is the administrator, and neurologist Dr. Loren Miller "oversees all menu management," he said. "We don't do boxed, processed foods filled with preservatives and sodium, (because) if your brain doesn't get enough nutrition, it can't thrive."
"We have chefs," and the kitchen is a place to congregate, as it is in so many homes, he said. "The kitchen is the heart of the home, and it's important for people to continue to get that."
Personnel who will work at Walnut Creek have been training with current staff at Southern Haven, and Walnut Creek can house as many as 16 residents, he said.
"We provide all kinds of personal care you can't in a bigger institution, (because) it's a more intimate level of care, (as) we have more caregivers per resident."
"Our caregivers" are responsible for a handful of residents, and they form close, personal relationships with them so "they can pick up minute changes in each person whereas in a big place they could not," he said. At larger facilities, the ratio is more like one caregiver to every 20 to 30 residents, and they rotate frequently.
That's one reason "we attract the very best," he said. "We're like a family, not a huge corporation, and if you take care great of your people, they'll take great care of your residents."
Walnut Creek is open "to anyone, really," but individuals with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or other memory issues may find it especially beneficial because of the memory care element, he said.
"All of our staff members" receive Positive Approach to Care (PAC) training, "the highest level of dementia training you can get."
"They bring a lot of love, care, and a family atmosphere," said LaRay Ramey, program manager for the Alzheimer's Association in Northwest Georgia. "I think it's going to be a wonderful success here."
Walnut Creek had been a residential home, which is "important, (because) we feel our seniors should be able to live with dignity in a 'home,'" Robinson said. "They've lived in homes their whole lives, (so they) shouldn't have to go to an institution."
In order to turn the spot into a personal care facility, "we more than doubled the square footage, from like 3,200 square feet to just under 8,000 square feet, and all the plumbing and electrical was redone," he said. "We put in a full fire suppression system, a big upgrade, too."
Technology is also key to Robinson's care approach, "like the care predict system, a wearable watch" similar to an Apple Watch that allows residents to call caregivers with the touch of a button, but also "gives us 2,000 to 3,000 data points per day on their vitals," he said. "All that goes into a database we can share with their medical provider."
It also functions as a fall detector, immediately alerting everyone "in the organization" of the fall and its location, he said. "Our response time is under a minute, and there's no way to match that without this technology."
It also provides "tracking ability," so if a resident falls ill, "we can see who (he or she) has come in close contact with," he said.
It also catalogs how much time each caregiver spends with each resident, and how quickly they respond, so "there's a much higher level of accountability."
There's also an enclosed courtyard, a media room and a private salon with a "pretty cool step-in tub with jets" at Walnut Creek, he said.
"Every room has climate control, too," as some individuals prefer higher or lower temperatures.
Walnut Creek is decorated in a Dalton motif, with each suite named after a popular road in town, and historic photos dotting the walls, he said.
"We want it to be very much Dalton, and we got a lot of help from Dalton State College, (as they) had lots of resources."
At Walnut Creek, "it's "hometown living," Ramey said.
