"Visitors," the latest production at the Dalton Little Theatre, encompasses struggles that will be relatable for many, from a life-changing diagnosis for a wife and mother to the potential loss of a family's legacy.
"These are subjects a lot of people deal with," said director Michael Anthony. "We're here to convey the feelings of this family to the audience and maybe open their eyes a little bit."
Because their only child, Stephen, has steadfastly refused to follow the family business, it appears aging Arthur and Edie may soon lose their multi-generational family farm in "Visitors," and a dementia diagnosis for Edie brings that concern to a crisis point.
"It does get emotional," Anthony said. "Bring some hankies."
Tim Pridemore, who portrays Arthur, connected with "Visitors" in multiple ways.
"I was a firefighter and paramedic for 25 years, so I saw this again and again," he said. Additionally, "my neighbor is going through this very thing right now."
His neighbor and Arthur both face the hands they've been dealt with an admirable blend of acceptance and resolve.
"That's one of the things that's surprised me about Arthur; he's not as bitter as I think I would be in similar circumstances," said Pridemore, a theater veteran who has also performed in Ringgold and Calhoun. "My neighbor is like that, too."
Karley Moon, who plays the caretaker, Kate, has been on stage since childhood — predominantly in Chattanooga — and she'd planned an acting hiatus while she completes graduate school at Southern Adventist University, but when she read this script, "I had to do it," she said. "My grandfather died from Alzheimer's, so I know how that works as a family."
She also connected with her character, who is "feeling a bit lost after school," she said. Kate went to law school, "but she doesn't want to use her degree."
Unlike Kate, however, Moon — a Dalton State College graduate — has her direction, in social work, but the two women do share an affinity for aiding others, she said. "Kate is a helper — she just wants to be helpful in life — and I'm attracted to characters who are helpers."
Moon is also deeply attracted to acting.
"I like how you can take a break from this reality and explore other realities," she said. "Life is hard, and theater is a great escape."
The original production of "Visitors," which premiered in London in 2014 to great acclaim, won the Critics' Circle Award, and author Barney Norris captured the OffWestEnd Award for Most Promising Playwright. Norris was also nominated for the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Best New Play Award.
"The writing is very accessible, so anyone can connect with it," said Evelyn Wall, who plays Edie. Norris "did a brilliant job of giving you a picture of a family falling apart because of this disease."
Stephen is "semi-estranged" from his parents, because after growing up in such a secluded atmosphere, "he left to create his own life as soon as he had the opportunity, and his parents took that as a slap in the face," said Kirt Johnson, who portrays the prodigal son. Stephen's wife "never connected with his parents, either, and he butted heads with his dad because he didn't want to follow in his footsteps (on the farm)."
When his mother is diagnosed with dementia, however, Stephen returns, and "long-dormant tensions rise up," he said. Stephen is "self-centered," and he makes decisions considering only their impact on him.
That self-involvement is displayed at the end of Act II, as he tells a humorous joke in an attempt to connect to his father, blind to the fact Arthur has long since checked out, Johnson said. "He's oblivious that it's not working until the end."
Though the play is set in England, the cast won't speak with English accents, but some uniquely English words remain in the dialogue, said Anthony, who has directed several plays for the Dalton Little Theatre, including "August: Osage County" and "It Can't Happen Here." While Anthony is "used to larger casts," this intimate ensemble "has a good grasp of (the material), and it's going great."
In such a grave play, however, cast members do often have to contend with their own emotions.
"There's one scene where it's pretty obvious Arthur is trying to keep it together," Pridemore said. "He's right on the edge, and it's a challenge to play that without being too melodramatic."
At one point, Edie asks her son, "What if I'm never able to have a real conversation with you?", and "that gets me every time," Moon said. "It tugs at my heartstrings every time I hear it."
For Wall, "losing my memories is one of my biggest fears in life," so playing Edie "is very challenging," she said. Edie, however, "handles it with wit; she's very resourceful, well-read, and intelligent."
"Visitors" opens Friday at 7 p.m., with additional 7 p.m. shows Saturday and March 19-21, with a 2 p.m. matinee this Sunday. Tickets are available at www.daltonlittletheatre.com or at the door prior to performances if seats are available.
For Anthony, the Dalton Little Theatre "has been my theatrical home since 1993," he said. "This is a great stage to act on, audiences are wonderful, the board is very supportive of endeavors of directors, and it's a close-knit community."
Anthony proved a draw for several members of this cast.
"I had worked with (Anthony) before and had a really good time," Pridemore said. "Some directors are all over the map, but he has a vision of what he wants the show to look like, so we're not feeling our way through the dark."
Anthony "gives us actors a lot of creative leeway, and he lets us work on our characters," Johnson said. "I appreciate that, and I'm a big fan of his."
Wall also worked previously with Anthony, and "it was a very good experience," she said. "This is a beautiful play with a wonderful director."
The concerns of the couple in "Visitors" are hardly unique, as America lost more than 100,000 farms between 2011 and 2018, 12,000 of those between 2017 and 2018 alone, according to Time magazine. "Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies were up 12% in the Midwest from July of 2018 to June of 2019," and up 50% in the Northwest during that time.
"My mother and step-father are getting up there, and their health is making it hard for them to do what they love, working on the farm," which has been in his family since 1838, said Anthony. "We're not selling our farm, but the losing of a farm is something that's happening all over the world, and it's sad to see (them) going away."
"Visitors" will leave audience members "with a 'there-but-for-the-grace-of-God-go-I' (sentiment)," Pridemore said. "This could be my family."
Indeed, families all over the globe agonize over the best way to care for relatives with dementia, Alzheimer's, and other similar conditions, Moon said. "We took shifts watching my grandfather."
More than 5 million Americans age 65 and over are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to nearly triple by 2050, according to a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. — the fifth-leading cause of death for those age 65 and older.
For Edie, the "strong bond" she has with her husband proves to be her lifeline, Wall said. "She trusts him."
"Visitors" concludes in "very open-ended" fashion, Johnson said. "Like life, it's not settled."
In matters of caring for family members, maintaining legacies, and allotting space for individual fulfillment, "there is no right answer, just bad decisions you have to make," he added. "There is no victory, but it's about how we deal with it."
