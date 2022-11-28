Dalton Green Playground

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department has placed a new, handicapped-accessible playground at Dalton Green.

 Charles Oliver/Dalton Daily Citizen

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department has placed a new playground in Dalton Green park, next to the Whitfield County courthouse.

The playground equipment cost $40,000 which was funded through the city's capital improvements program budget. The rec department also replaced the rock and sand surface there with playground mulch. That cost about $6,000 for the playground mulch, which came from the rec department's operating budget.

The playground is handicapped-accessible.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video