As Election Day nears a new poll shows that while Republican Herschel Walker has a slight lead over Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, a majority of pollsters view Warnock more favorably overall.
In a new AJC poll of 1,022 likely voters conducted Oct. 16-27, an estimated 49% have a favorable view of Warnock, while just over 39% have a favorable view of Walker, though he leads Warnock 45.8% to 45.5% in that poll. Younger voters and more educated voters appear to favor Warnock, while Walker dominated in most categories of older voters and men, according to the poll.
More than 51% of voters 44 and under favor Warnock, and nearly 52% of older voters favor Walker. Nearly 55% of voters with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and nearly 48% with some college favor Warnock; 58% of pollsters with high school education or less favor Walker, and 40% of pollsters with some college.
The same trends hold true in other data points for Republican and Democrat candidates in other statewide races.
A majority of older voters said they would want to see the Republican Party with control of Congress, according to the AJC poll. More than 50% voters with some college or at least a bachelor’s degree said they would want to see the Democratic Party win control.
More than 52% said they dislike how Walker handles himself personally, regardless of who they plan to vote. Forty-one percent said the same for Warnock. Nearly 58% of voters said Warnock has good leadership skills, compared to 38% who said Walker has good leadership skills.
The poll was nearly tied at 45% each on which candidate is most trusted on handling the rising cost-of-living and the economy. Warnock had a 3-point lead at 48% over Walker on trust in defending pollster’s values.
Like the AJC poll, many others have predicted that Georgia’s U.S. Senate race will be deadlocked and head to a runoff. The seat is expected to be key in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Election Day is Tuesday. The last day to voter early in person is Friday.
