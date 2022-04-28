A pair of Dalton Public Schools elementary schools will have new principals next school year.
Anne Fetzer, who has worked in a variety of capacities at Roan School for the past dozen years, will be Roan's new principal, while Ali Finley will move from Whitfield County Schools' Valley Point Elementary School to be the new principal at Blue Ridge School.
Fetzer, who was a teacher at Roan for a decade and a paraprofessional for a year before becoming assistant principal, said she'll be proud to continue to "advocate for our students, families and staff."
"I am so excited to be named Roan's principal, and I look forward to continuing the tradition that Roan has enjoyed (of) being a family-friendly, neighborhood school," said Fetzer, who was a paraprofessional at Westwood School for three years before joining Roan. "Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lowered, I am eager to return to having our school open for parent involvement and student activities."
Family considerations played a significant role in Finley moving from Valley Point Elementary, where she is the principal, to Blue Ridge.
"This was a very hard decision to make, (as) I absolutely love Valley Point Elementary, (where) the staff and students are incredible, but I had to do what's best for my family," said Finley, who took over at Valley Point beginning with the 2020-21 school year. "I have a son who attends Hammond Creek Middle school (who) is also very active in multiple sports, (while) my husband is a small business owner, (and) my daughter will begin prekindergarten soon."
"Juggling two different school schedules and shuffling kids all over to their events has been difficult," said Finley, who was assistant principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary for two years before becoming Valley Point Elementary's principal. "I think being on the same schedule will help."
She's also excited to be back in the school system that educated her.
"Being back in a system that I went through as a kid is a good feeling," she said. "I want to be at Blue Ridge for the long haul, plant my roots, and grow with the staff and students."
A native of Illinois, Finley came to Dalton when she was in elementary school, and after graduating from Dalton High School and then Georgia Southern University she began her teaching career in DeKalb County Schools for two years before returning to Dalton for 11 years at City Park School. Since her college days at Georgia Southern — where she earned a degree in early childhood education — Finley had aspirations for an administrative role in education, and it was at City Park where she began to work as an instructional coach before moving to Cedar Ridge Elementary School to be an instructional coach there.
"I am excited to be named Blue Ridge's new principal, (and) I've heard nothing but great things about the school and staff," said Finley, who has an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, and a master's in early childhood education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. "I look forward to working with, and building relationships with, the staff, students and parents."
Fetzer will receive her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction for accomplished teaching from Valdosta State University this summer, according to Dalton Public Schools. Her bachelor's degree, from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, is in early childhood education.
Fetzer will replace Charlie Tripp, Roan's longtime assistant principal who became principal after Cindy Parrott — who was Roan's principal for 11 years — retired following the 2019-2020 school year. Both Parrott and Tripp spent nearly three decades at Roan School in various capacities, including principal and assistant principal.
Finley will succeed Kyle Abernathy, who was named Blue Ridge's interim principal after then-principal Christine Long departed in the middle of this school year to become a director of school relations for Waterford.org, a nonprofit provider of early learning software. Abernathy, who joined Blue Ridge as Long's assistant principal at the start of this school year, will be a district instructional specialist for Dalton Public Schools, effective at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Both Fetzer and Finley "have proven leadership experience and are excited to move into these important principal positions in our district," Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott said in a press release. "I know their passion for student achievement and enthusiasm for serving families make them great choices to lead the staff at each of these schools.”
