Dalton Public Schools has two new principals.
During this past Monday's meeting, the Dalton Board of Education approved Stephanie Hungerpiller as the principal of Dalton High School, effective July 1, and Lauri Johnson as principal of Hammond Creek Middle School, effective July 1, 2021.
Hungerpiller replaces Steve Bartoo, who has been Dalton High School's principal since 2013 but is retiring at the end of this year. Johnson will continue in her current role as Dalton Middle School's principal until Hammond Creek opens in fall of 2021.
In fall of 2021, the current Dalton Middle School campus will become a junior high for grades eight and nine as well as a magnet high school for grades 10-12. Hammond Creek Middle School will open for grades six and seven, and Dalton High School will be a 10-12 school.
"I'm super excited to open a new school, and it's going to be really fun to create a new culture," Johnson said. Staff will be selected this fall, and "we can rethink the middle school model" to best suit a six/seven building.
Johnson served as the director of organizational improvement for the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) in Atlanta before joining Dalton Public Schools. Prior to that, she worked in Decatur City Schools as the director of secondary education and the principal of Decatur High School, according to Dalton Public Schools. She has a master’s degree in information science from the State University of New York at Albany and a bachelor's in English from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and she's conducted post-master’s coursework in curriculum and instruction at Georgia State University and holds her educational leadership certificate from the University of Georgia.
Hungerpiller said she's "honored" to be chosen for the principal role, as Dalton High School boasts "a long tradition of excellence, and we definitely want that to continue."
Hungerpiller joined Dalton Public Schools in 2016 as an assistant principal at Dalton High School, and prior to that, she was a principal and an assistant principal with Whitfield County Schools, according to Dalton Public Schools. She began her teaching career in 1994 in South Carolina; she earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from what is now Coker University, her master's in K-12 education from what is now Tusculum University, and her educational specialist degree in leadership and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
"I'm excited to serve Dalton High School, Dalton Public Schools and our community," Hungerpiller said. "We're going to provide positive learning experiences for our students so they can be successful in anything they do."
Hungerpiller has "demonstrated strong leadership skills and a passion for Dalton High School," Superintendent Tim Scott said in a press release. "She has developed great relationships with staff, students and parents, and I look forward to having her at the helm at Dalton High School."
He's equally thrilled to see Johnson take the lead at the new Hammond Creek, he said. "I’m also excited to have (her) transfer to the new Hammond Creek Middle School as she helps the staff and students transition and develop new traditions.”
Spending and calendar
Also, the board approved a general fund budget amendment for $1.4 million, approximately $1.1 million of which will be dedicated to constructing the shell of the Junior Achievement Discovery Center that will be built at Hammond Creek. While the center will be primarily focused on hands-on learning for area students, there will be some spaces that can be utilized by Dalton Public Schools and the community.
The total cost is estimated at more than $6 million, but the school system has partners to help with that price tag, said Theresa Perry, Dalton Public Schools chief financial officer. The system's share — Dalton Public Schools will own the 15,000-square-foot edifice — is estimated at roughly $2.8 million, and the system will use local capital funds.
The board also approved spending $300,000 in Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) funds to bring Harmon Field — home of the Dalton High School football team — up to code, including handrail improvements on the visiting side of the stadium. Painting will also be included for the visiting side.
In addition, the board approved $425,000 for technology enhancements in Dalton Public Schools, predominately at City Park School, Dalton High School and Morris Innovative High School.
The system expects to be reimbursed roughly $315,000 in federal money for those technology expenses, Perry said. That reimbursement won't occur until next year, however.
Furthermore, the school board approved the 2020-2021 calendar, which is very similar to this year's edition, with the exception of ending the year a bit earlier so teachers have more time to move, since the fall of 2021 will start the major shift in buildings in Dalton. The final day of classes for the 2020-2021 school year is May 21, while the final day this year is May 22.
Work session
During a work session prior to Monday's regular board meeting, Pat Holloway, chief of staff for Dalton Public Schools, updated the board on progress on another element of the system's strategic plan: student success through family and community engagement.
The goal is to develop "advocates" in the community for Dalton Public Schools, and the system has made presentations at various meetings of local civic organizations, holds regular school council meetings, and has a superintendent's parent advisory council, Holloway said. There's also a twice-monthly newsletter.
Dalton Public Schools has nearly 11,000 Facebook followers, up almost 700 from last year; 2,612 Twitter followers, up 39 from last month; and 1,844 Instagram followers, up nearly 100 over the course of the past five months, she said. Additionally, the Dalton Public Schools website averages more than 20,000 users monthly.
System officials hope to integrate Checkmate, which can record attendance in real time to the student information system Infinite Campus, this fall, she said. That will allow Dalton Public Schools to log the number of hours volunteers pitch in to help local schools for the first time.
