Crown Creek, near the headquarters of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, was among this year's new sites for the Conasauga River Watershed Clean-up on Saturday, and according to those at the location, it was in desperate need of attention.
"I've never seen this much trash," said Chloe Hutchison, a senior at Northwest Whitfield High School who assisted in the cleanup for the second time. "I pulled out tires, a chain link fence, car parts and signs."
"It's shocking, but a lot of it is hidden, so you don't expect it," said fellow Northwest senior Reese Brown, who helped with the cleanup for the first time. "You get up close, and you see how much of it is there."
"I found a sleeping bag, a sign, two water bottles, lots of grocery bags and some (restaurant) drink (cups)," said Tina Pankey, who works at the historical society and participated in the cleanup for the first time. "I can't stand trash."
The historical society site includes Hamilton Spring, a confluence of three streams that has been crucial to residents since the area's earliest settlers, said Judy Alderman, who has been involved with the cleanup since its inception. "Having this area in good shape is really important."
"I have a vision where (eventually) rivers and land are appreciated by people," she added. "People need to cherish this area."
Brown, Hutchison and Pankey all expressed similar sentiments.
Brown saw the cleanup advertised by her school, and she thought it would be an excellent way to help her community, she said.
"I want to help make this place look cleaner and nicer."
"I'm pretty passionate about the environment," Hutchison said. "Any little thing I can do to help makes me feel good."
"It aggravates me so (much) to see (littering)," Pankey said. "I ride around town and see people throwing garbage out of their (vehicles), and it makes me mad, because they're destroying where we live."
The cleanup started 26 years ago at one location, and now it's grown to include hundreds of volunteers at eight locations, according to Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Authority and executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
"We pick up 9,000-10,000 pounds of garbage every year, (so) if we didn't do this, all that (refuse) would just accumulate more," she said.
The Conasauga River and its tributaries represent one of the six most biologically diverse freshwater river systems in the United States, home to 24 endangered species and a dozen imperiled species, she added.
"Some of these species only live in this river, and if they die off, they're gone forever, so it's our responsibility to keep that from happening."
Removing litter protects those species, as well as aquatic life in the Gulf of Mexico, where this water eventually ends up, she said.
"A portion of the trash here flows through to the ocean and breaks into microplastics, which are so hard to clean up" and dangerous to organisms.
The other sites that were part of the cleanup were:
• The Conasauga River at the Carlton Petty Road bridge.
• The Conasauga River at the Highway 2 bridge.
• The Conasauga River at the Lower King’s Bridge and Norton Bridge.
• Holly Creek, in the Chattahoochee National Forest in Murray County.
• The Mill Creek tributary in Dalton.
• Dalton's Lakeshore Park.
• The Conasauga River Snorkeling Hole in Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.