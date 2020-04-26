New special education director has 'heart for families with special needs' children

Pamela Wiles, the new director of special education for Dalton Public Schools, said she's "excited and looking forward to joining this team."
"I'm a relational person, and that's what stood out to me in the mission statement" of Dalton Public Schools, Wiles said. "They're all about building trusting relationships, and that fits my leadership style."
The Dalton Board of Education approved her hire, and Wiles will begin her duties July 1. She'll replace Amy Bowers, the current director of exceptional student services, who stepped down voluntarily to pursue other opportunities.
Wiles "is in the same position in Arkansas, so she has the experience" for this position, said Superintendent Tim Scott. "She's a great fit."
Wiles, currently the director of special education for the Hot Springs School District, has two decades of education experience, and she has a bachelor's degree in business education from Arkansas Technical University, according to Dalton Public Schools. In addition, she has a master's in early childhood special education from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and an educational specialists degree in educational leadership (director of special education) from Arkansas State University.
Wiles has been in the Hot Springs system for two decades and director of special education for the past two years, she said. "I've found my place (in special education), and I love it."
"It's where I was meant to be," she said. Most rewarding is "seeing their successes as they grow up."
In special education, "we advocate for our students and provide support," she said. "Then, they know how to advocate for themselves when they become adults."
Wiles is "very service-oriented and excited about being here to serve," Scott said. "I think she fits in perfectly."
Wiles has come to realize her childhood helped prepare her for her career.
"My parents had two kids with significant special needs who passed before I was born, and even though I didn't know them," she grew up in an environment of acceptance and understanding for all children, she said. "I have a heart for families with special needs (children)."
Wiles and her husband, Ben, have two grown sons, Marcus and Jonathan. Her husband accepted a job in Cleveland, Tennessee, which provided the impetus for her to look for a position in a school system in this region.
When this role with Dalton Public Schools opened, "I had to apply," she said. "My daughter-in-law taught in Dalton Public Schools for two years" — her first teaching job — "and she had an amazing experience."
"She always talks about it, and the only reason she left is they moved to Nashville," Wiles added. "It's a great school system."
