State Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, admits he was a little disappointed at the new state House of Representatives and state Senate maps recently approved by the state legislature that await Gov. Brian Kemp's approval.
Jasperse has represented part of Murray County since he was first elected to the state House in 2010. His District 11 currently includes parts of Chatsworth and central and southeast Murray County along with sections of Gordon and Pickens counties. But the new House map removes Murray County from that district and moves part of the district into Cherokee and Forsyth counties.
"It has always been a pleasure to represent Murray County," Jasperse said. "Murray County is who I am. I grew up in rural east Tennessee, and I know that way of life. But that's what happens in reapportionment. Someone is always going to be disappointed. I look forward to getting to know the people in the new parts of my district and serving them."
Every 10 years, the state legislature has to redraw congressional and state legislative districts based on the latest census numbers. Georgia gained about 1 million people since 2010. But that growth was uneven. The Metro Atlanta area grew by about 800,000, while South Georgia actually lost population.
The state legislature had to redraw the maps keeping each of the 180 state House districts at 60,000 people and the 56 state Senate seats at 181,000. Lawmakers will continue to represent their current district boundaries through the end of 2022. But the 2022 general primary and general election will be run in the new districts.
State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, said he is happy with the results for state Senate District 54, which he represents.
"We (state senators) all got to spend 20 minutes one-on-one with the chairman of the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee (Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon) and give him our wish list," he said. "I told him I had just one wish and that was to keep all of Whitfield and Murray counties in the same district. I said they are in the same judicial circuit and are sort of sister counties. They've been in the same district for a long time."
Payne got his wish. All of Murray and Whitfield remain in District 54, as does part of Gordon County. But Payne lost the part of Pickens County that had been in his district.
The biggest change locally may be state House District 6, which is represented by Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth. The district previously included much of northern Whitfield County and part of Murray County. Under the new map District 6 now includes all of Murray County, picking up the portions that were in Jasperse's District 11 and District 5, which is represented by Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun. District 6 still includes a smaller portion of Whitfield County.
"I'm looking forward to it," said Ridley. "I've really always represented all of Murray County's interests in the legislature and all of Whitfield County. I'll continue to do that."
State House District 4 has for the past decade been basically the city of Dalton and some surrounding areas. State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said that will continue to be the case but with some differences.
"I picked up some area to the north," he said. "But I lost some area south of the city to Steve Tarvin."
Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, represents state House District 2. That district previously included Trickum, Tunnel Hill and Westside in Whitfield County. But under the new lines it has picked up more area west and south of Dalton.
"I'm looking forward to it," said Tarvin. "A lot of my family is from Dalton, the Mill Creek area and Westside. I spent a lot of time in Whitfield County even before I was elected. I'm pleased to have it in my district."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.