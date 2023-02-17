Property owners in Whitfield and Murray counties now have access to a free system to help them keep an eye on any activity involving their property and prevent property fraud.
It's called the Filing Activity Notification System (FANS) and was rolled out by the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority near the end of January.
"I know this is a concern that Dalton/Whitfield County citizens have," said Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court Barbara "Babs" Bailey. "When I was campaigning in 2020, one gentleman asked me about people placing liens against other individuals' property or even fraudulently taking it from them. Since taking office in 2021, I have also had calls from people asking the same thing.
"This is the answer. This service will not prevent liens being filed or people fraudulently taking property, but if someone is registered with the Filing Activity Notification System (FANS) and there is any type of filing against a property they have registered, they will receive an immediate notification via text or email that something has been filed. Without this immediate notification, an individual wouldn’t know there is anything going on with their property until they go to sell it or do a refinance."
Murray County Clerk of Court Donna Flood said her office is also taking part in FANS.
Private companies can charge up to $150 each year for this type of service.
"I will be distributing fliers to real estate agents, banking officials, loan officers, attorneys, etc., to help get the word out about this free service," Bailey said. "Also, if anyone wants to come by the clerk’s office in the courthouse, I will be glad to give them one."
FANS is an opt-in service, meaning you have to sign up for it. To sign up, go to https://fans.gsccca.org and follow the prompts. If you have any questions or concerns about FANS, contact Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority customer service at (800) 304-5174 or help@gsccca.org.
