New traffic light at North Whitfield Middle School to start Thursday

The traffic signal at the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Trailblazer Lane, the new entrance to North Whitfield Middle School in Varnell, will start operating Thursday.
Electronic signs on Cleveland Highway on either side of the intersection are alerting motorists to the change.
Whitfield County Engineer Kent Benson told members of the county Board of Commissioners last week that normally the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) requires new traffic signals to flash amber for two weeks before starting to operate in order to get motorists used to the new signal. But he said that in this case GDOT has allowed the use of the flashing signs in order to get the new entrance to the school open more quickly.
Some Varnell residents said Tuesday they are glad to see the new school entrance close to opening.
"I think it's going to make a big difference in terms of safety and in getting traffic to move more quickly," said Pete Reynolds.
Sam Dorman agrees.
"We've needed this for awhile," he said.
The school opened at its new site in August, moving from its previous location just south of the Varnell city limits to the 60-acre site next to Edwards Park. The project cost $26 million, which was funded from a five-year Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) that voters approved in March 2017. That tax is expected to collect $98 million, with Whitfield County Schools receiving $61 million and Dalton Public Schools $37 million based on each school system’s share of enrollment.
Vehicles currently enter the school from the entrance to Edwards Park. The new entrance is opposite the Big D Flea Market.
"The new entrance to the school at the newly signalized intersection is actually a county road that serves both North Whitfield Middle and Edwards Park," said Benson. "Southbound traffic must enter and exit at the signalized intersection. Northbound traffic may choose between that intersection and the right-in/right-out driveway to Edwards Park."
A North Whitfield student died from injuries from a wreck at the intersection of Cleveland Highway and the entrance to Edwards Park in September.
According to a Georgia State Patrol public information officer, Lucas Welch-Stringfield, 12, was a passenger in a 2013 Toyota Corolla traveling south on Cleveland Highway in the center turn lane. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north in the left lane. The driver of the Corolla "failed to yield and turned left in front of" the Silverado, which hit the Corolla "in the right side" with its front. The driver of the Corolla "and all three juvenile occupants were transported by ground/air to different medical facilities."
When the new entrance is opened, the entrance to Edwards Park "will become right-in, right-out only," said Benson. Drivers will not be able to turn left into the park or turn left to exit the park.
Dorman said that should improve the traffic flow and safety at Edwards Park as well as the school.
"When you've got ball games and things like that (at Edwards Park) the traffic can get backed up with people trying to turn into and out of the park," he said. "If people aren't trying to turn against the traffic (on Cleveland Highway) it should move better. It will probably be safer, too."
