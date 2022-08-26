While a student in the Whitfield County Schools system, Brittany Sewell was "surrounded by so much love, and had so many wonderful teachers who inspired me" to do likewise for others.
"I always knew I was going to be a teacher," said Sewell, who has taken over as Valley Point Elementary School's principal after serving as the school's assistant principal the past two years. "You carry the seeds (those teachers) put into you, and I carry them with me to this day."
"When you're blessed and loved by teachers growing up, you're inspired to be the same way," said Sewell, who attended Tunnel Hill Elementary School, Westside Middle School and Northwest Whitfield High School. "I want to give light and be a source of hope."
Sewell's predecessor, Ali Finley, who joined Valley Point Elementary as principal at the same time Sewell came aboard as assistant principal, called a faculty meeting one afternoon this spring in the library to announce her replacement had been chosen, Sewell said. When she proclaimed Sewell as the next principal, staff "all cheered, and we were very excited."
That included Finley, now the principal of Blue Ridge School.
"I love Brittany — we were put together without knowing each other and were given the name 'Dynamic Duo' (because) when we met it was as if we had been working together for years — the students thought we were sisters and would often call us by each other's names, (which) was funny," Finley said. "We are similar in our beliefs, our work ethic and values, we worked so well together, and I will miss her tremendously."
Valley Point Elementary "is a very close-knit, strong, family-oriented community (where) the kids are precious, and the staff is the best in the world," Sewell said. "Everyone pitches in to help (at the school, where) everybody is so willing to love, and it takes everybody."
"We couldn't do anything without our staff, (including) the teachers who are in the trenches every day with students," Sewell said. "It's an absolute team effort to take care of the whole child."
Sewell has also appreciated the counsel of other principals in the school system as she prepared for her first year as a principal.
"The Whitfield County Schools principals are on a group text, and we have lots of meetings," she said. "Whenever I have a question they are more than willing to help, and they help me think."
Sewell "is a go-getter and a servant-leader (who) always has a smile on her face," Finley said. "I learned a lot from her, and it was hard to leave Valley Point, but I know they are in good hands with her."
Following high school, Sewell attended Dalton State College and then Kennesaw State University before joining New Hope Elementary School, where she spent 18 years teaching students in grades four and five. She then was an instructional coach for two years at North Whitfield Middle School before moving to Valley Point Elementary.
"As a coach, I saw the whole school look and approach, not just my classroom," which led to administration, she said. Her 18 years as a classroom teacher still inform her decisions as an administrator.
"I'll show teachers data and information to help them, because that was shared with me as a teacher," she said. "I remember how helpful it was, and I had great experiences with administrators."
When away from work, Sewell is devoted to her family — her husband Aaron and daughters Mia, a freshman at Georgia Southern University, and Macy, a sophomore at Northwest Whitfield High School — spending plenty of time outdoors, traveling and playing and watching sports.
She's thrilled to have started as Valley Point Elementary's principal.
"I can't wait to get everyone back and see their smiling faces," she said this summer. At Valley Point Elementary, "we are student-centered, a beacon of hope and light, and we are motivated to do what is best for each other and the community."
