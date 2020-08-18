Though students won't enter their new Valley Point Middle School until the end of August due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the building would have been ready to host students earlier this month if that had been necessary.
"The permanent certificate of occupancy has been issued, and we're just down to the punch list -- some cosmetic items -- (so) for the most part, it's finished," Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for operations and student services, said. "It's ready, and the product is great."
"They did a good job, and the layout is great," said Steve Edwards, Valley Point's principal. "It's a fantastic building (that) students and teachers will love."
"Everything was done very intentionally (with the new building), and they deserve it," Ewton said. "It's been a long time coming."
The former building's core dated back to the 1950s, and it's "been through multiple iterations of renovations," Ewton said. "The infrastructure was (at a point where) repairs really aren't cost effective."
Team effort for plans
"A lot of thought and planning went into this (new) building," said Eric Patterson, director of facilities and maintenance for Whitfield County Schools. "It's been a two-year process," with work beginning on the project in the spring of 2018.
Staff members, as well as maintenance workers, were included in the planning process, Ewton said. By receiving maintenance input, designers had a better idea of what, and what not, to include.
For example, "there isn't an excessive amount of glass here, because glass leaks and gets damaged," he said. They also "went with the HVAC system combination that is the most energy efficient while keeping everyone comfortable," and they kept the building one level, because "stairs and elevators are harder to maintain."
"A lot of excavation had to go on here, and from the beginning, groundwater was a challenge," Ewton said. "There's a fairly elaborate French drain system under the building," however, that has been a success.
Security
Valley Point's security is another strength of the new building, he said. "It's built in a way where administrators have good sight lines."
There's a spot near the center of the structure where an administrator can see down the sixth-grade hallway, the seventh-grade hallway and the eighth-grade hallway at the same time, Edwards said. In addition, Valley Point, which has nearly 500 students enrolled, has a new lockdown system, with a secure front vestibule, and "any visitor who wants to access the school needs to be buzzed in (by front office personnel) through the one door" that leads into the school from the entryway.
"We got to design a building with security in mind, and in the unlikely event someone wants to do harm in here, (he or she) will have a harder time doing that," Ewton said. "A building built in the '50s, security meant something very different then," as there weren't concerns about school shooters, for example, "so we had to retrofit a lot of things" at the former Valley Point.
Energy efficiency
The new building is also more energy efficient, as it's outfitted completely with LED lights, "a big benefit for us," Ewton said. Additionally, "we have tankless water heaters," instead of massive boilers, which are "much more efficient."
Rooms also have light sensors, Edwards said. If, say, a teacher forgets to turn off the light in a room when he or she departs for the evening, "it won't stay on all night."
The new building's gym is larger, brighter and more spacious than the previous building's, Edwards said. It can be divided in half, so two physical education classes could use it at the same time, and it boasts retractable bleachers "that open it up so much more," as opposed to "the old concrete ones" in the former building.
Mutual benefits
The gym area includes a weight room, locker rooms, offices for coaches and a concession stand with a view of the gym, Ewton said. That "will help with getting parent volunteers, (because) they can see the game" even when working the concession stand.
North Whitfield Middle School and Westside Middle School also have gym projects ongoing, Ewton said. When those are complete, "New Hope Middle School will be the oldest gym in any of our middle schools -- that's only 15 years old -- and that's exciting for the whole county," because gyms are critical not only for school use, but for the community.
Whitfield County Schools has a facility-sharing agreement with the Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department where "we can use their facilities, and they can use our facilities," he said. The new North Whitfield Middle School, which will open next year, is by Edwards Park, so the county's recreation department can use the gym and parking spots, while Whitfield County Schools can use the ball fields there.
Valley Point's multipurpose room, which can host up to 250, is another space at the school that is an asset to the school and the community, Patterson said. Like the gym, it has a divider allowing it to be used for dual purposes at once.
"That's valuable real estate," Ewton said. "We're always looking for places to have meetings."
And, ''we had nothing like that at the old building," Edwards said. "We've been getting calls already" to use it.
Art, media, music, STEM, etc.
The music room has acoustic paneling to improve sound, as well as "a huge storage area for instruments," Edwards said. "There were just shelves in the old building."
Also in the storage room, trays will be used to store sheet music, as opposed to the old building's filing cabinets.
"They'll stay in better shape," Edwards said. "When you're pulling stuff in-and-out of filing cabinets, it gets all bent."
Edwards is also "really excited about the media center," which is "nice, open, welcoming and comfortable," he said. "There's lots of mobile shelving, and there are computer work stations along the wall in one corner."
The guiding principle for designing the media center was "flexible space," Ewton said. "It's going to be nice."
On either side of the building's center is a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) lab and an art room, Edwards said. From there, individuals can go down grade-level hallways, or the main hallway that houses rooms like the gym.
The sixth-grade wing also has an office for the school counselor and other professionals, such as a speech therapist, he said. In the previous building, "we just had to put them wherever we had room, but this space is designed for them, and it'll have more privacy."
Science, tech, food and sports
Each hallway has three science labs on it, "and we have so much more storage area," Edwards said. "That's one of the biggest things here, more room for storage.''
Each classroom is outfitted with a touchscreen board, and "they can just use their fingers," an improvement over use of a stylus, as "they're always losing those, or, the batteries die," he said. "Anything (students) can do on their computers, they can do on the touchscreen, (and) you could conceivably have 10 students at a time working on the touchscreen."
The former Valley Point Middle School building has been demolished, and the area is now a large green space for a football/soccer field and a baseball/softball field, Ewton said. An outdoor concession stand with a view of both fields is under construction.
Food lines in the cafeteria were designed to improve traffic flow, so students have more time to eat, and there are also tables outside the cafeteria in a fenced-in area to dine al fresco.
Pride
The school has multiple trophy cases, not only for athletics and arts, but also for Valley Point heritage items, Ewton said. "Valley Point has a long history and an active alumni association."
The construction contract for the Valley Point Middle School project is just under $22 million, "we are currently on track to complete the project within budget," and "we're pleased'' with the end result, Ewton said. Nearly $17 million for the project came from local general funds and Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) money, while the rest was from the Georgia Department of Education's Capital Outlay Program.
"We definitely built a building our school and community can be proud of," Edwards said. "It should serve our community for a long time."
