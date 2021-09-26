New Valley Point Middle School principal focused on community

For Valley Point Middle School's new principal, Drew Bragg, the position is a homecoming, as his mother and grandmother attended the school, and he was an assistant principal there for two years before spending the past two years as Coahulla Creek High School's assistant principal.
"This is a very special place to me, and the feel is very communal," said Bragg, who was "born and raised in Varnell" and graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School. "If you take care of the students, and families know their children are safe and loved, you are on their good side, and they will help you in any way they can."
"People here see this school as a center of the community, and it's like a big family," Bragg said. "This is home to them, and there's a sense of pride you can sense in them."
Bragg wants to help every student excel, not only students at the top and bottom of their classes, he said.
"We look a lot at the bottom 10% and the top 10%, but there's this huge group in the middle often overlooked, and I want students of every level to show improvement, because my vision is every student reaching their highest level."
Although "we're definitely sorry to lose him," Bragg is "a great choice to lead" Valley Point Middle School, said Tracy Mardis, Coahulla Creek's principal. "He will be great for (that community), and they are blessed to get him."
Bragg was "raised to be a Bulldog," as his father, David, who works in management at Shaw Industries, instilled in him a passion for University of Georgia athletics, including taking him on several trips to Athens, so "I always wanted to go to the University of Georgia," he said. "Growing up in a manufacturing town like Dalton," Bragg assumed he'd "end up in the flooring industry," so he initially majored in business administration, but "had no passion for it."
He did help with his grandmother's daycare as a child, was a "Big Buddy" for youngsters while in high school, and "had a passion for learning -- I love to read and write, (including) poetry" -- so he told his mother he was considering becoming an educator, he said. She told him, "I knew you should be a teacher, but I was waiting for you to figure it out on your own," so he switched majors, and "the rest is history."
Bragg began teaching in Whitfield County Schools right out of college at North Whitfield Middle School, where he spent eight years teaching social studies and language arts until then-principal Andrea Bradley implored him to apply for an assistant principal position, telling him, "You're ready."
"I wouldn't be here today without her," Bragg said. "She was like a mom for me."
"The only negative" to being an administrator is "you lose that deep, day-to-day connection with students you have" as a classroom teacher, but "you do see the bigger picture, (as) there are lots of things you think about as an administrator you don't as a teacher," he said. "There's legal stuff -- you have to make sure everybody is following the laws -- you have to hire the right people in the right spots, and there's the financial side, making sure you're spending in areas that will get the most benefits for the most kids."
Bragg "is a compassionate, thoughtful person who pays close attention to details, (and) he is an excellent role model for students," Mardis said. "He always does what is best for kids and his staff when making decisions."
Because of the education disruptions the past year-plus due to COVID-19, "we have to figure out what the gaps might be (for students) and how to fill those in, but the number one thing is loving the kids," he said. "If they know they're safe and loved at school, they'll be more willing participants in their learning."
He's also learning "how to be a principal," he said with a chuckle. "It's a lot different than being an assistant principal."
"The buck stops with you in your building, and the weight of knowing you are ultimately responsible for the well-being of your students, staff and the wider community" is substantial, he said. "As an assistant principal, you have the principal to look to -- I don't have that, now -- but I have a lot of people in (Whitfield County Schools) I can look to for ideas, advice and wisdom, and one thing commonly known about me is that I have no problem asking for help."
Important lessons
He's internalized lessons from Joe Barnett, who was principal of Valley Point in Bragg's first year as assistant principal; Steve Edwards, who was principal his second year and whose retirement paved the way for Bragg to become the new principal; and Mardis.
Mardis "is so personable -- he knows every kid, their family, and their backstory -- and I see myself similarly," Bragg said. "I do care, and it's a genuine care."
Mardis also "sets clear expectations, but they're based on data, not gut feeling," Bragg said. "That's how you get buy-in from (staff)."
Barnett had "such a passion for curriculum, learning and instruction, (which demonstrated to me) you can be involved" with that even as the principal, he said. "You can be the curriculum lead."
Edwards was "so genuine -- what you saw was what you got -- and a good man," he said. Teachers and staff knew "if they had a problem, they could talk to him, and he would listen."
More than anything, the fact Barnett, Bradley, Edwards and Mardis were "all so different," but all effective, illustrated to Bragg he can be himself as principal, he said.
"If you're not yourself, you're not going to last."
"I'm going to be really genuine and honest, because that's the way I've always been, and it's gotten me this far," he said. "If I make a wrong decision, it won't be because I didn't do my best, and I will do whatever I can to fix the mistake, then learn from it."
Bragg and his wife of six years, Samantha -- a Knoxville-native whom he "converted" from a University of Tennessee backer to a Georgia Bulldogs fan -- have one child, Charlie, 2, who occupies the majority of their free time, he said. However, when Charlie is asleep for the night, Samantha, an ultrasound technician, and "I like to binge shows, and I love to read -- virtually anything" -- but particularly American history, especially the colonial days up to the Civil War.
Bragg feels "incredibly blessed" to have spent his educational years, except for college, in Whitfield County Schools, he said. "I wouldn't change a thing," and he's thrilled to be the principal of a building that debuted in August 2020, as the new building is a notable upgrade from the former Valley Point Middle School.
"I was in on the planning meetings when I was assistant principal, and I got to do one tour of basically the shell before I left (for Coahulla Creek), but it was impossible for me to visualize what it was going to be," he said. "It's incredibly different" from the old building, and "I'm very happy for the teachers and students."
"There's always pride here, but even more, now, because (a new school building) shows them 'You are important,'" he said. "We were always blessed at Valley Point with grants, so we had the resources, but the common spaces here -- the multipurpose room, the bigger gym and the media center -- are definite upgrades, and it's a more modern school."
"What I'm most excited about as principal is to be able to impact numerous people in a positive way. As an assistant principal you do that, but I think I can do it even more as a principal," he said. "For me, it's all about 'the whole child,' what are their needs, and how can we help them?"
