It took a lot of time and planning, and there were some delays because of supply chain issues, but Varnell City Manager Mike Brown said he believes residents will be very happy with the new playground.
“It’s in place,” he said. “We are waiting on some mulch, but it should be ready for play this weekend.”
The playground is in the city’s recreation area on Highway 2 next to Varnell Elementary School. Brown said the playground augments and does not replace the existing playground.
The city used $80,000 from its share of the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) to buy the new equipment.
Brown said the next step is to develop a master plan for the area where baseball fields once stood.
“We are thinking about some shelters and picnic tables, sidewalks, things like that,” he said.
