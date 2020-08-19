New walking trail opens at Westside Park

The new walking trail at Westside Park in Whitfield County is a nice, relaxing jaunt through nature, said Helen Childers.
"I didn't even realize it was there," she said. "They don't really have it marked off. My husband and I were walking around the park and we saw it and thought it looked like a trail and followed it. It's really nice."
The trail was recently cut through a wooded area by Whitfield County Public Works.
"The master plan for the park, back before it was built, showed a walking trail back over to Highway 201, a greenway trail," said Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt. "We finally put that in on the southeast side of the park. Now, you can leave the Miracle Field, go around the lake, walk down beside the parking lot to the disc golf course and keep going southeast. The walking trail leaves the disc golf course and goes over the ridge to Highway 201. It's about three-quarters of a mile. It's not too challenging. It's for families to walk."
Westside Park, at 1519 Mount Vernon Road in Rocky Face, also includes a lake for catch-and-release fishing, a walking track, four baseball/softball fields, four batting cages and the Miracle Field, a specially-constructed turf diamond and outfield for special-needs players.
