While starting a career in teaching can be challenging, the trio of first-year teachers Ellie Downey, Madison Roland and Emily Sosebee feel supported not only by their more experienced mentors, but by one another.
"There are actually five of us who were all in the same cohort at Dalton State College, and now we're all teaching at Beaverdale Elementary School," Downey said. Even more remarkable, "we're all in the same hallway."
"Whitfield County Schools is very supportive of first-year teachers," Roland said. "It makes you proud to work here."
"It is a welcoming environment," Sosebee said. Whitfield County Schools also offers more opportunities for students than many other systems, which is "awesome."
Downey, Roland and Sosebee were three of about 120 new Whitfield County Schools teachers introduced to their new school system during orientation the final week of July at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, said Karey Williams, deputy superintendent of Whitfield County Schools: "This is the biggest group I can remember, and a tremendous group."
The new teachers were instructed in everything from curricula and classroom management and Stop the Bleed emergency training to technology and team-building, Williams said.
"It's three days of high-level curriculum and support (where) they learn where resources are and how to use them — it's been really good."
Instructors effectively demonstrated "modeling," as it's "so important for elementary students to see and understand," said Roland. "It's also OK for us to learn alongside our" students.
"Make sure they know you're not perfect, either," said Downey, who is teaching first grade. Students should "see you learning with them."
Downey also learned the value of "collaboration with your team, so you're not alone," she said. "There are plenty of resources for you if you reach out."
"Personal care" is important for educators, said Sosebee, who is teaching prekindergarten.
"Put yourself around good people, and go to them when you need help."
Another tip picked up by Downey was to "let students help decorate your room," she said. "It's their room (as well as) mine, and it adds that personal flair."
Downey has been around education "since I was born" — her mother, Lesa Downey, is co-treasurer of the Whitfield Education Foundation — and the Northwest Whitfield High School graduate knew as a college freshman she wanted to be a teacher "to pay back what" Whitfield County Schools had done for her, she said. "I love that (elementary) age, too, (as) you can still have fun and be silly with them, (because) they play along."
"They give you a reason to be goofy," said Roland, who is teaching second grade. "It's a different breed from middle or high school."
Sosebee "really wanted a career where I can help kids and make a difference in their lives," she said. As she did classroom observations, "I enjoyed seeing the building of relationships with kids.''
Though Roland has "a lot of retired teachers" in her family, she wasn't sure she wanted to be a teacher, initially learning toward something in the medical field.
However, "I started subbing (substitute teaching), and I fell in love with it," she said. "You get into school around the kids and their energy is infectious, (so) you want to be around them and their energy."
Roland is "a product of Whitfield County Schools, (so) it feels like home, and (this system) has given me so much with my education," she said. "I want to give back and give that to other kids."
