New Whitfield County Schools teachers gain 'sense of confidence' through orientation week

Garrett Moore, who is starting his first teaching job after graduating from Dalton State College, felt "pretty confident" after new teacher orientation week for Whitfield County Schools recently, which wasn't the case "coming into this seminar," he said. "We covered 99% of what I'm going to have to do this semester."
Moore, who will teach science and social studies at Westside Middle School, was also struck by "how friendly the people here are," he said. "You don't have to do this alone, because there are people everywhere to help you at every turn."
Numerous staff members of Whitfield County Schools, from administrators to instructional coaches, "did their piece'' during the week, and results of surveys taken by the incoming teachers following orientation were full of "high praise" for the training sessions, said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. By familiarizing new teachers with the system, "we hope to give them a sense of confidence.'' School starts on Aug. 31.
Whitfield County Schools "makes teachers feel welcomed and valued," said Jessica Brinkley, who is returning to the system after spending the past handful of years teaching in other systems. "That's not something people see from the outside, but as a teacher on the inside, I can tell you that's an extremely important part of an effective school system."
"We want (new teachers) to feel comfortable with us," so they ask questions, because "it's OK to not know every answer, but it's not OK to not stop and ask questions," Williams explained in early July. "We have a great retention rate, and I like to think part of that is the support we provide."
Brinkley is tasked with building a drama program at New Hope Middle School effectively from scratch, and while trying to accomplish that objective in a year when many students may be at home due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the ones inside school buildings will have to be cognizant of social distancing, might seem a large task, "I've never been one to back down from a challenge," she said. "I'm not scared."
In fact, she's invigorated by the opportunity.
"Because we're at the beginning" of New Hope's program, "I can start with basics at the foundational level, and I get to be creative,'' she said. Having "15 years of classroom experience helps me," as does her specialist degree in instruction and curriculum.
"I know how to reframe learning in lots of other ways, learn from (every interaction), and apply those lessons,'' she said. And she's been reinvigorated by returning to middle school after multiple years with high school students, as "middle school students are a super fun breed."
Theater is a longtime "passion" of Brinkley's, both through schools and community productions, she said. "I sing, I dance, and I'm glad I get to do this in Whitfield County Schools."
Theater is "a safe place for all walks of life, (and) it's a team effort to create a show," from actors, to lighting and sound folks, to set designers, to those tasked with costumes and props, she added. "I call it theater family."
Moore decided to become a teacher "to make a difference," he said. He enjoys science and social studies because they are "more hands-on, and there's more flexibility to" them.
Flexibility is paramount as an educator, especially this year during the pandemic, Brinkley said. "We all have this picture perfect idea of what we want to do, but (it behooves teachers to) be flexible, and learn from what you're given."
The school system had to be flexible for new teacher orientation, as well, making several adjustments out of consideration for the pandemic.
The first change was location, as the event was moved from the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy to Eastbrook Middle School, which allowed more space to spread out and social distance, Williams said. Whereas previously new teacher orientation included plenty of large group sessions, with a few breakouts, this time it was mostly small-group breakout sessions, so "we're missing the camaraderie you get in a big group."
Instead of serving large meals to the entire gathering, the system provided snacks outside individual rooms, masks were worn except when social distances could be observed, and ''we brought Chromebooks to them instead of taking them to computer labs," Williams said. "They use the same Chromebook each day."
While the first day of new teacher orientation week is usually devoted to human resources (HR) activities, such as employee paperwork, and the middle two days are teaching and learning before the final day features an induction at their new school, those human resources duties were completed throughout the summer, allowing for three days of content instruction, so "as far as content goes, they're actually getting more," Williams said. That's critical, because teachers need so much virtual learning education.
Whitfield County Schools is offering families the chance to opt for complete virtual learning this year due to the pandemic, and nearly 5,000 students (roughly 30% of Whitfield County Schools' student body) have, so teachers need to devise strategies for online instruction, she said. "Everyone, not just new teachers, is going through something new this year."
The hiring process was different this year because of the pandemic, as many interviews had to be conducted virtually, according to Superintendent Judy Gilreath. Roughly half of Whitfield County Schools' new teachers this year are new college graduates, while the other half are experienced but new to this system.
The 65 or so new teachers got time "to play and experiment with" applications like Google Classroom, Williams said. "They get to practice doing what they're going to be doing" during the school year.
