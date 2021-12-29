New Year's closings, garbage pickup schedule announced

• City of Dalton offices are closed Monday in observance of the New Year's Day holiday. On Monday, there is no garbage/recycling or refuse pickups. Those pickups are Tuesday. The rest of the week will be collected as usual.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday operating hours for its four facilities in Whitfield County. Locations are the Old Dixie Highway Landfill & Convenience Center; McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta; Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face; and the MLK Convenience Center in Dalton. All locations are closed Saturday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday and reopen Monday with regular operating hours. For more information, call (706) 277-2545 or visit www.DWSWA.org.
• Varnell City Hall is closed Friday for the New Year’s holiday.
