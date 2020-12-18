New Year's Day hike at Prater's Mill
Frances Blair Goddard Plott of Decatur, GA passed away on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Goddard, son Allen Goddard, siblings Gladys Henderson, Herschel Blair, Joseph Blair, Malcolm Blair, Sybil Lowery, Franklin Blair, Carolyn Ski…
Randle Dale Ratcliff of 23 S. Simmons Flat Rd, Trion, Ga., passed away the morning of December 17th due to a short battle with cancer and heart failure at the age of 84 years, eleven months and seventeen days. Dale was born on Jan. 1, 1936 in Dalton. Dale's wife, Betty (Riddle) Ratcliff prec…
Manuel Ortalaza Alvarez, age 70, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371
James Brian Cockburn, age 60, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorthy Cockburn. He is survived by his wife, Debra Cockburn of Dalton; daughter and son in law, Tiffany and Hunter Custer…
Sandra Lucille Gazaway, age 69, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
