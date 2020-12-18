New Year's Day hike at Prater's Mill

Contributed photo

Come to the the Prater's Mill historic site on New Year's Day for a refreshing hike on the Norma Gordon Nature Loop and the Prater's Mill Greenway. The guided nature trail hike is great for both children and adults, and will be led by Greg Bruner. Meet on the porch of the mill at 3 p.m. Bring water, binoculars and wear sturdy shoes. This is an outdoor activity and social distancing will be observed. Prater's Mill Historic Site is at 5845 Highway 2. For more information, email info@pratersmill.org. In the photo, Bruner, left, and Patsy Gordon enjoy the winter woods at Prater's Mill.