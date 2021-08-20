Newcomer Academy provides base for local student to achieve dreams

Five years ago, Dianeli Angeles arrived in Dalton from Mexico with no English skills and limited hope, but she's now a magna cum laude graduate of Dalton State College with a criminal justice degree.
"Whenever I have a goal, I work to get it," she said. "Sometimes it's been exhausting — (between) work and school, some nights I didn't sleep — (so) I'm very proud of myself."
Angeles "is very humble and modest, so she'd never say this about herself, but she is amazing," said Miguel Gonzalez, a teacher at Dalton Public Schools' Newcomer Academy that benefited Angeles. "You could see right away she was brilliant, but she just didn't have the English skills."
Angeles arrived at the Newcomer Academy, which helps students in grades six and up learn English before they move into traditional classroom settings, during the last semester of her senior year from Mexico, when her parents moved to Dalton, and because she knew no English, it was impossible for her to meet all graduation requirements in one semester, so she stayed for her fifth year. She thrived and was valedictorian of her class in 2017 at Morris Innovative High School.
"In Mexico, you just graduate — there are no valedictorians or salutatorians — so I didn't know what it was, but it was a great moment for me," because it affirmed for her "I was doing something good," she said. "I just needed to believe in myself and keep trying my best."
When she started at the Newcomer Academy "I was confused, and I thought I didn't belong there, but the very first week changed my mind, because I realized I had to know English, the base for my (future)," Angeles said. "Without the Newcomer Academy, I wouldn't have been able to graduate high school or college."
Gonzalez holds Angeles up as a shining light to others in the Newcomer Academy, he said.
"She's an example of what giving these newcomers a chance can lead to, and I hope teachers look at her and give their kids a chance."
"They're smart, but they just don't know English, yet," he added. "If you invest in these kids, they give back, too, and it's a circle."
"I always say, 'I'm still learning,'" Angeles said. "When I started college (at Dalton State), it took me two weeks to write an essay, but now I can do one in two hours."
When Natalie Johnson met Angeles, she was "floored" to discover Angeles had only moved to America a few years before, as "I have plenty of students whose first language is English, yet just three years into learning English she wrote better than they did," said the associate professor of criminal justice at Dalton State.
"I remember thinking what it would be like to move suddenly to a foreign country not knowing the language and being thrust into it, and though I'm sure I'd manage, I can't imagine what that would be like — I'm sure no one can unless they've actually been in that situation."
"I learned a lot about her in that moment, (that) she is dedicated, committed and determined," said Johnson, who taught Angeles in eight courses. "The level of perseverance she has is immeasurable, (and) I know she will go on to do great things in whatever career she chooses because those qualities are what makes for a successful career — and also what makes for a genuinely good person."
Angeles graduated earlier this year with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. She'd like to attend law school with the goal of becoming an immigration attorney.
When she lived in Mexico, she hoped to become a psychologist, but she wants to assist others with immigration issues, she said. She's gotten a head start on that, as she began helping a Chattanooga organization in late April that helps reunite children who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with their families.
"It's hard, and it can be heartbreaking at times," because not all cases have fairy tale endings, she said.
"I'm rooting for (these children), because they left violence and poverty to have a better life."
"They're here to learn, and they must have the opportunity," she added. "They will fight for it."
Angeles has plenty of experience helping those who are suffering. At Dalton State she volunteered with the Family Crisis Center and End Slavery Georgia, as well as interning with Fort Oglethorpe's Sexual Assault Center.
Though some "students don't care for volunteering, others really love it and latch on, and Dianeli was one of those who developed a passion for it," Johnson said. "I know she has a passion for issues in immigration due to her personal experiences (and) her natural character — strong-willed, passionate, caring, patient and empathetic."
"I want to advocate for victims, and I really liked working at those places, because you have a power," Angeles said. "You can help make the change, even if you don't always see it right away."
Angeles was "a dream student" for a professor, and "I am incredibly proud of her and all that she's accomplished in the face of countless obstacles," Johnson said. "While I'm sad I won't have her in class again, I'm excited to see the next chapter of her journey in life."
