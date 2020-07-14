Libby Newell, whose art is on display this month and next at the Creative Arts Guild, wants to provoke thought in those who regard her pieces.
"Success to me means that my art makes people think," she said. In "Face It, Girls," Newell wants viewers "to think more about the garment industry."
Early in her artistic journey, she examined "the obsession we have with fast fashion and how people let that fulfill them," but that soon expanded to how garment workers who create that fashion are treated, she said. "Who is suffering because of that obsession?"
A few of her pieces on display at the Guild evoke handmade doilies, because "a traditional handmade Italian lace doily takes seven ladies two months of work," she said. "We want fast, quick and cheap, but we don't tend to value something that is labor intensive."
Now a resident of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, Newell is "a jack of all trades," including photography and watercolor painting, but the Guild is putting a spotlight on her collage work with the "Face It, Girls," exhibit, said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's gallery manager. Newell "talks a lot about how craft is undervalued, and she questions female beauty ideals."
In one of her pieces on exhibit, she turns her ire toward "single-use fashion," such as the gowns worn by celebrities one time on a red carpet, Thomas said. "Think about all the labor that went into that, and if it's only worn once, what is its real value?"
Newell isn't a finger-pointer, however, the native of Mississippi's capital of Jackson said Friday. Rather, "It's me, too."
"I'm not being judgmental,'' Newell said. "It's not easy to break this habit."
Newell received a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design, where she spent her last quarter studying abroad in Lacoste, France. While there, she made some of her first collage pieces, cutting up French fashion magazines and turning them into princess crowns.
"Everything is out of magazines," Newell said. "I collect faces, and I'm an obsessive sorter."
Many of her collage pieces, which resemble quilts, are "like a sandwich," with "a silk back layer, the magazine (pieces), and then a silk layer on top," she said. She uses an acrylic medium for it all to adhere together.
"Face It, Girls" is on display in the Guild's Gallery Five20. The Guild is open for gallery viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The details in Newell's work are both admirable and astonishing, Thomas said. "It's crazy how much art she makes considering how labor intensive it is."
