News brief: Avenue of Flags to be put up on Friday for Memorial Day

The patriotic group United We Stand will post the Whitfield County Avenue of Flags for Memorial Day on King Street near the courthouse on Friday at 7 a.m. The flags will be left up until Tuesday at noon.
Organizers say social distancing requirements will be observed, and ask those who are sick, coughing, sneezing or running a higher than normal temperature not to attend. Participants are advised to wear masks and gloves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.